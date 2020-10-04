PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sauk Prairie's Boerger takes title while Gregg finishes third in DeForest

Jack Boerger and Catherine Gregg continued their standout seasons on Saturday.

Boerger won the boys' race, while Gregg took third in the girls' meet to pace the Sauk Prairie cross country teams at the DeForest Quadrangular. The Eagle boys scored 45 points to take second, trailing DeForest (24) while beating out Madison Edgewood (62) and Beaver Dam (115). Beaver Dam scored 27 points to run away with the girls' meet, followed by DeForest (55), Sauk Prairie (68) and Madison Edgewood (72).

Boerger, a sophomore, crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 17 minutes, 8 seconds to finish first. The rest of the top five was made up of Norskies, as DeForest's Isaiah Bauer (17:17), Jackson Grabowski (17:36) Eli Bauer (17:40) and Caleb Ekezie (18:09) took second through fifth.

Ritchie Wolff broke up the parade of Norskies. The Sauk Prairie junior used a time of 18:16 to take sixth overall, while junior Dalton Zirbel (eighth, 18:24), sophomore Jay Dregney (14th, 18:44) and senior Sam Beattie (18th, 19:17) rounded out the scoring for the Eagles.

Three freshmen made up the top five in the girls' race. DeForest freshman Kylie Hackbarth (20:02) paced the field, nearly a minute ahead of DeForest sophomore Logan Peters (21:01).