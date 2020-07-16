PREP FOOTBALL: Trickey enjoys return to Portage with his quarterback camp

When Jeff Trickey had to find a new home for one of his two-day quarterback camps after Dane County’s COVID-19 restrictions made it impossible to hold it there, one place immediately came to mind.
Trickey lived in Portage as a kid before moving in the 5th grade. If Trickey could find a way to bring his work to his hometown, he was going to do it.
“We looked just outside of Dane County and the first thing I wanted was, if I could come to my home and revisit some of the place I grew up, I’m going to take a shot,” Trickey said on Thursday, during the second day of the camp that was being held on the practice fields behind Portage High School.
Trickey got a hold of Portage head football coach Shane Haak, and it turns out Haak and Portage athletic director Ed Carlson were more than happy to host one of Trickey's highly-respected camps.
The camp had 40 high schoolers participating, and began with a four-hour session on Wednesday before it wrapped up with four more hours of instruction on Thursday. And when Trickey wasn’t busy leading the camp, he was taking a trip down memory lane.
“I was at Cimaroli's for dinner. I had to go to Pauquette Park, where I skated daily. I went out to the fairgrounds. I went out to my two homes that I grew up in across from the jail, The Gully (at Sunrise Park) and downtown,” Trickey said. “It’s such a thrill for me. We do this about every two years. I bring my family and we just go through Portage and eat downtown. We had a tremendous lunch here. I just cherish my days in Portage.
“When my father came to me, I was in 5th grade, and he told me we were going to be moving to the Milwaukee area, my heart was broken. All I wanted to be was a Warrior. When I grew up, all my cousins played here. I had a great time and we will be back just because it’s my home.”
Trickey made quite the name for himself after leaving Portage. At Ripon College, Trickey lettered and captained in football, basketball and baseball. He would end up earning All-Midwest Conference First Team honors as a quarterback. Trickey was later inducted into the Ripon College Hall of Fame in 1985.
Trickey, who was also inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2009, became the head football coach at Waukesha South High School in 1986, where he had a career record of 46-16 and reached the Division 1 state championship game in 1989.
Trickey, who has also served as an assistant coach Waukesha West High School, started the Jeff Trickey Quarterback Camps in 1988. The camps are still going strong today, with many of Trickey’s former players on his camp coaching staff.
Among those working with Trickey in Portage on Thursday were Craig Aamot and Sean McGuire. Aamot played for Trickey at Waukesha South before moving on to play basketball at Marquette University, and then football at North Dakota State University. McGuire is currently a quarterback with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. McGuire played high school football at Franklin High School before playing at Western Illinois University, where he left as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, completions and attempts.
Trickey said he and his coaching staff takes pride in teaching all aspects of playing quarterback, including reading defenses and how to be a leader on and off the field.
“We care about the kids, “Trickey said. “We teach leadership and technique, but we break down the teaching. We’re all teachers. We talk a lot about emotional things that these kids are going through.”
Trickey’s quarterback camps usually begin in May and run through June and July, but due to the ongoing pandemic, this summer has been different. None of Trickey’s camps were able to happen in May and June, which has forced him to cram as many camps as possible into the month of July.
Following the completion of Thursday’s camp, Trickey was headed to Ashwaubenon for a three-day camp that will run through the weekend. Then on Monday, Trickey is holding a one-day youth camp at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Wauwatosa before heading to Mount Pleasant, Michigan for another two-day camp that begins on Tuesday.
So while Trickey is busier than normal this July, the other difference he has noticed this year is how much the athletes appreciate the opportunity to play some football during a time when most spring and summer sports were wiped out by the pandemic, and the status of the upcoming fall football season is still very much in doubt.
“What I’ve found is the kids are so very, very responsive and respectful and so motivated to get out and get after it, as we all have been through it,” Trickey said. “It’s been a tremendous summer so far.”
