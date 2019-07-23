As the start of the prep football season nears, teams across the state are making the most of their allotted time to work in the summer.
Among those is the Wisconsin Dells football team as the Chiefs hosted the final third of their five contact days on Tuesday morning at Wisconsin Dells High School.
The Chiefs are entering their second season under head coach Scott Flood, hoping to build off of last year’s up-and-down season under the former Milwaukee Bradley Tech lead man. After going 1-3 in non-conference, Wisconsin Dells got off to a great start in South Central Conference play, winning two of its first three games over Westfield and Nekoosa.
Things went downhill from there however, as the Chiefs fell to Wautoma (33-20) and Mauston (37-0) to miss out on the playoffs for a sixth straight year and settle for a 3-6 record. It hasn’t been the easiest stretch for the Dells, with just one winning season in the last six and never finishing better than fourth place in the SCC since placing third in 2012, the last time the Chiefs reached the postseason.
Wisconsin Dells opens the season with a trip to Richland Center on Aug. 23 before the Chiefs host Lodi in their home opener on Aug. 29.
