FRIENDSHIP — The narrative Friday night on the road against Adams-Friendship was a familiar one.
The Wisconsin Dells prep football team was within striking distance of a win, even appearing to take a late fourth-quarter lead. But for the fifth time this season, the Chiefs came up on the losing end, as the Green Devils rallied for a 30-25 victory in a South Central Conference matchup on Friday night.
Compounding the loss, Wisconsin Dells entered the game needing to win its final three games of the season to end its seven-year playoff drought. It was the third close loss for Wisconsin Dells this season. The margin in losses to Wautoma, Mauston and Adams-Friendship have been a combined 20 points.
After Friday’s defeat, which included four second-half lead changes and a gut-wrenching touchdown reversal, Wisconsin Dells coach Scott Flood summed up the common thread in close games this season.
“We’ve talked about finishing, doing our job over and over, and improving,” Flood said, whose team fell to 1-4 in the SCC and 2-5 overall. “We have that mindset; we just didn’t finish at times.”
It sure looked like the Chiefs would finish in thrilling fashion with 2 minutes to play in the game. Trailing 30-25 and looking to get one more offensive opportunity, the Chiefs bottled up Devils’ running back Isaha Williams in the backfield at the Wisconsin Dells 35-yard line on third and 11. That’s when Chiefs linebacker Patrick Hoving emerged from the scrum with the football and scampered the other direction for a 65-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Just like that, the Chiefs surged ahead.
Not so fast. The officials consulted near midfield and ruled the whistle had blown the play dead. The Chiefs kept the ball, but the touchdown was wiped away.
The final possession for Wisconsin Dells started had a promising start after a 15-yard reception on third down from Brett Hirst, but with time winding down and no timeouts left, the comeback was thwarted at midfield when Adams-Friendship forced an interception on 3rd down with 0:20 remaining.
Flood was admittedly disappointed with the touchdown being taken away, but didn’t pin the loss on it.
“They explained to me that a whistle blew; that they didn’t let the play happen,” he said. “And that’s fine. It was disappointing, but we had our opportunities throughout the game to change the outcome.”
After entering halftime down 16-13, Wisconsin Dells flipped the script on the second half kickoff. Hirst took advantage of an over-pursuing kick coverage and ran nearly untouched for a 75-yard return to give the visitors their first lead, 19-16, after a failed point-after try.
A see-saw second half played out from there. Adams-Friendship took advantage of a short field following a failed onside kick, needing only five plays and 2 minutes to recapture the lead 24-19 on quarterback Chrystian Quinnell’s five-yard keeper.
Wisconsin Dells responded in short order. Running back Marty Koenig found room the edges and Jacob Hunkins up the middle to move the ball 40 yards in five plays. Ben Koenig then found himself wide open and quarterback Barrett Witt hit him in stride for a 25-yard touchdown catch with 6:53 left in the third quarter. Wisconsin Dells led 25-24 after a failed 2-point conversion.
The score stayed that way for a while as both defenses dug in. It wasn’t until midway through the fourth quarter when the game turned a final time.
Taking over on their 10-yard line, the Chiefs went nowhere and were forced to punt. That’s when Adams-Friendship broke through and got a hand on the kick, recovering at the 12-yard line.
Two plays later, Dalton Pollex reeled in Quinnell’s pass and stretched out to break the goal line for the touchdown. Koenig made a nice defensive play to deny a 2-point conversion pitch-and-catch to keep the score 30-25.
“We had opportunities and made some plays, but they (Adams) made more,” Flood said.
The Devils took an 8-0 lead three plays into the game, before the Chiefs got on the board immediately on their first possession when Witt hit Riley Hess for a 20-yard connection across the middle. Mikolaj Amaya-Owerczuk converted the PAT to pull the team within 8-7.
The home team added its second score with 10:44 to go in the second quarter on a 42-yard touchdown pass. A two-point conversion later made it 16-7.
The Dells put together its longest drive of the game two possessions later. Koenig moved the chains on the ground on four plays, and later when faced with a 2nd-and-25 on the Devils' 35, Ben Koenig came up with a sideline catch to give his squad a 1st and goal. Hess capped the drive with a difficult catch in the back of the end zone, sending the teams into the break trailing 16-13.
Hess made two catches in the game, both for touchdowns. Hirst led the receiving group with 10 receptions for 113 yards. Ben Koenig added two catches for 55 yards, and Jack Steinhaus had one catch for 36 yard. Witt completed 17 of 31 passes for 260 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Koenig paced the running backs, exploiting running lanes off tackle and the edges on his way to 84 yards on 14 carries.
Defensively, Billy Detloff and Marty Koenig led the team in tackles with 10 apiece. Hoving finished with eight and Preston Backhaus seven.
With two games remaining, beginning next week at home against Nekoosa, Flood acknowledged his team still has plenty to play for.
“This game hurts, but we’ve been in some close battles all year,” Flood said. “Now it’s really about finishing, about improving. We want to go out there and take care of business no matter what.”
