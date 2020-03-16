PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage's Katelyn Belleau earns honorable mention from Badger North Conference

There weren’t many bright spots for a Portage prep girls basketball team that finished the season with just two victories overall, and one win in Badger North Conference play, but the play of senior Katelyn Belleau was one of them.

Belleau, who averaged 5.1 points per game this season for the Warriors, but had some games where she scored many more than that, was recognized for her play this season, as she received honorable mention from the Badger North Conference coaches when the league released its postseason all-conference teams recently.

Belleau, who was the only Portage player recognized by the conference coaches, scored in double figures three times this season, including 17 points in a 76-30 victory over Living Word Lutheran in a holiday tournament on Dec. 28. Belleau also had 10 points in a loss to Reedsburg in early January and 15 points in a 68-37 loss to Sauk Prairie in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal game that ended Portage’s season back on Feb. 25.

Belleau also averaged 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assist and 1 steal per game this season for Portage.

Beaver Dam junior Maty Wilke was named the conference’s player of the year. Wilke led the conference-champion Golden Beavers in points with 16.7 per game and rebounds with 8 per contest.

Wilke and senior teammate Jade Donaldson were both unanimous selections to the 10-player All-Badger North Conference first team. They were joined on the first team by Beaver Dam junior Natalie Jens, DeForest seniors Megan Mickelson and Maggie Trautsch, Mount Horeb junior Julia Magnuson, Reedsburg sophomores Trenna Cherney and Mahra Wieman, Sauk Prairie junior Naomi Breunig and Waunakee junior Elena Maier.