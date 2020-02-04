PREP GIRLS CURLING: Pardeeville hands Portage its first loss of the season

“I wanted to keep the front open, because I didn’t want to have to make a tough shot at the end. I think hitting on things was the key and just hoping that they would miss that last shot, because we did not have hammer,” Barden said.

Pardeeville put itself in position for the win with a point in the seventh end to tie the game. Portage looked like it might steal at least one point and maybe more in the end, as it was sitting two when Barden threw the final stone of the end. With plenty of guards protecting the front of the house, Barden maneuvered around them for a successful takeout of Portage’s top stone, giving Pardeeville a point and tying the game at 4.

Both teams used the hammer to score single points in the first two ends before Portage stole one in the third to take a 2-1 lead. The game’s only multi-point end came in the fourth when a takeout by Barden gave the Bulldogs two and a 3-2 lead.

Portage – which was skipped by Anna Tamboli, who was throwing third stones, and also included McKenna Przybyl at lead, Aubrey Rietmann at second and Zander at fourth – tied the game at 3 when Zander drew for a single point in the fifth end. Then in the sixth, Portage took a 4-3 lead with a steal of one when Barden missed a takeout attempt on the final shot of the end.