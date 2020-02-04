PREP GIRLS CURLING: Pardeeville hands Portage its first loss of the season

If there were any doubts that the Pardeeville girls curling team is good enough to win the school’s first girls state championship since 2006, they should now be erased.
The lady Bulldogs continued their recent hot streak, stealing a pair in the final end to pick up a 6-4 victory over Portage, and in the process handed the defending state champion Warriors their first loss of the season at the Portage Curling Club on Tuesday.
The Pardeeville team, which is skipped by Kylee Barden, and also includes Hailie Gilbert at third, Stella Jisa at second and Danielle Williamson at lead went to the final end tied at 4 after scoring one in the seventh end.
“We really just played our own game and didn’t play Portage’s game at all,” Barden said of what was key to the victory. “We stuck with what we knew we could do.”
In the eighth end, Pardeeville was sitting two, with both stones near the back of the house. On Portage’s final rock, Kelly Zander tried to hit one of the Pardeeville stones instead of drawing into the house for the winning point. The decision backfired when Portage’s stone didn’t hit the Pardeeville stone on the nose, and then rolled too far, giving the Bulldogs a steal of two for the victory.
Barden said the final end played out pretty much as she had hoped.
“I wanted to keep the front open, because I didn’t want to have to make a tough shot at the end. I think hitting on things was the key and just hoping that they would miss that last shot, because we did not have hammer,” Barden said.
Pardeeville put itself in position for the win with a point in the seventh end to tie the game. Portage looked like it might steal at least one point and maybe more in the end, as it was sitting two when Barden threw the final stone of the end. With plenty of guards protecting the front of the house, Barden maneuvered around them for a successful takeout of Portage’s top stone, giving Pardeeville a point and tying the game at 4.
Both teams used the hammer to score single points in the first two ends before Portage stole one in the third to take a 2-1 lead. The game’s only multi-point end came in the fourth when a takeout by Barden gave the Bulldogs two and a 3-2 lead.
Portage – which was skipped by Anna Tamboli, who was throwing third stones, and also included McKenna Przybyl at lead, Aubrey Rietmann at second and Zander at fourth – tied the game at 3 when Zander drew for a single point in the fifth end. Then in the sixth, Portage took a 4-3 lead with a steal of one when Barden missed a takeout attempt on the final shot of the end.
Portage, now 14-1 on the season will enter the state high school curling tournament, which begins next Friday in Wausau, as the No. 1 overall girls seed. Portage had already clinched the outright Southern Conference championship, so Tuesday’s loss wasn’t too costly, and Portage coach Jim Shlimovitz hopes it will only make his team better when it heads to Wausau.
“Maybe it’s a good thing. I told them, ‘they did not play bad. It was a good game. It came down to the last shot,’” Shlimovitz said. “That’s how we want it to come down. The last four ends we played very well.”
Pardeeville will be the No. 4 girls seed out of 16 teams at the state tournament next week, but after Tuesday’s win, the Bulldogs might be the most confident team at the event.
“For sure. That’s our third straight win,” Barden said. “We’re just telling ourselves that if we can beat (Portage), we can beat anyone.”
For Portage, Shlimovitz isn’t worried about what happens in Wausau. Portage is the defending state champion, but Tamboli is the only member of the current team that won last year’s title.
“For this team, not knowing where we were going to be at the beginning of the year to being the No. 1 seed going into the state tournament, being 14-1 and conference champs for the 16th year, you can’t ask for more,” Shlimovitz said. “Whatever happens next week at state is going to be gravy.”