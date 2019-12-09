Last February, the Portage prep girls curling team of Sam Jones, Ellie Vorpahl, Anna Tamboli and Halie Maier won the high school girls state championship — the program’s fifth state title in the last 10 years — with a 9-3 victory over Lodi in the state finals.
With a new season about to sweep into high gear, the Portage girls find themselves in the position of needing to replace three of last year’s top four curlers, as Jones, Vorpahl and Maier all graduated in the spring. For many programs, having to replace 75% of its starting lineup might send it into rebuilding mode, but Portage isn’t your typical program.
Portage girls coach Jim Shlimovitz said his Warriors have plenty of players ready to step in to compete on Portage’s varsity team, and he doesn’t see any reason Portage can’t be in the mix to win another state championship.
“It’s not a rebuilding year. We’re solid. We have a solid team,” Shlimovitz said. “They have the experience. They understand what they need to do. They are committed to our goals.”
Shlimovitz has good reason to be confident. Stepping in to join Tamboli in Portage’s varsity lineup will be senior skip Kelly Zander, junior lead Aubrey Rietmann and senior lead McKenna Przybyl. Those three players were all members of Portage’s second team last season. It was a team that went 15-3 on the season, and fell one win short of reaching the state semifinals at the state bonspiel.
“The three that were on the second team last year that are coming back to the first team this year, they all get along so well,” Shlimovitz said. “It’s just a nice tight group with all four of them.”
Portage’s new top team passed its first test, as it opened the season with a 7-3 victory at Wausau West last month. More tests come this week, as the Portage girls play at Lodi on Tuesday, and at Poynette on Thursday.
Shlimovitz said the program also has good depth. Sophomore Lauren Hein is good enough to take a spot on Portage’s top team, but right now the plan is for her to skip the second team, which will likely also include freshman Meara Lehman, junior Abby Zellmer and sophomore Rubie Kohn.
As bright as things look for the Portage girls this season, the Warriors still have plenty of work to do.
“Our strategy has got to get just a little bit better, understanding how to play. How to play within themselves and not get mad at themselves,” Shlimovitz said. “In curling, if you get mad at yourself, you start missing a lot of shots. All we got to do is make our shots and stay with the game plan that we have and we’re going to be fine.”
Shlimovitz said the Portage girls have won at least a share of the last 15 Southern Conference Championships, but if they are going to make it 16 in a row, they will have to earn it. Poynette is also expected to have one of the top teams in the state with Abbey Marquardt at skip, and Shlimovitz said Pardeeville and Lodi will also challenge his Warriors.
“The goals are always the same. Hopefully to win conference and compete at (the) Tietge (Bonspiel) and at state at a high level,” Shlimovitz said. “Conference is going to be a little harder this year. We’re not as strong this year, and other teams are up there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)