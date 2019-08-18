The Portage girls golf team got its season off to a successful start at last Friday’s Reedsburg Scramble, with two of the Warriors pairs earning medals.
Portage and rival Baraboo were the only schools to have multiple duos medal along at the 10-team event at Reedsburg Country Club.
“It was a great way to begin the season. It is a fun format, but it certainly doesn’t take the competition away,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said. “As a team, there were many positives, and it was nice to see two of the twosomes win medals.”
Leading the way for Portage was the team of junior Sophie Denure and sophomore Elizabeth Fick, as well as the team of junior Hanna Garetson and freshman Ella Denure. Each pair shot a 12-over-par 84 to finish seventh and eighth.
Sophie Denure and Fick opened their day with a 7-over-par 43 on the front nine but shaved off a pair of strokes on the back half with a 5-over 41. Carlson was impressed with the pair’s ball striking and admitted that they “could have gone even lower if they made a few more putts.”
Hanging right there was the duo of Garetson and Ella Denure. The team was even throughout the entire day, shooting 7-over 42s on the front and back nine to medal in their first varsity meet.
“Ella and Hanna complemented each other well,” Carlson said. “They kept the ball in play, and had a very consistent round.”
The Prescott team of Alexis Fredericks and Ava Salay took first with a 3-under-par 69. Along with the Warriors’ top teams, seniors Rachel Hepler and Hannah Ness shot a 102, while the team of senior Divya Van Pietersom and Gacie Kohn shot a 108.
Portage returns to action today with the 12-team Stoughton Scramble at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)