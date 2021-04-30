PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Area schools shine bright in Pardeeville Bulldog Invite.

PARDEEVILLE — After a two-year hiatus, area track and field teams graced the Wes Babcock Track around Bob Bostad Field at Pardeeville High School once again.
The long-awaited return showcased some premier performances, individual triumphs and a thrilling team title race on the boys side as Poynette finished in a three-way tie atop the team standings. The Pumas matched Horicon and Markesan with 96 points apiece as they earned a share of their second consecutive team title.
On the girls side, Dodgeland took home the team title with 136 points, narrowly edging out runners-up Rio (128.5), which came in second for the second consecutive meet this season. Poynette (101) finished third on the girls side, while Randolph/Cambria-Friesland (58.5) and Pardeeville (47) took sixth and seventh, respectively.
It was also tight behind the three-way tie atop the boys standings as Randolph/Cambria-Friesland (87) finished just eight points ahead of fifth-place Pardeeville (79). Rio finished in eighth place on the boys side with 47 points.
Pacing the Pumas boys to their second straight title was its distance crew and relays as Poynette the 800 and 3,200-meter runs and three of the four relays. Trent Sickenberger won the 800 in a time of 2 minutes, 18.25 seconds, just over a second-and-a-half faster than teammate Trent Chadwick (2:19.87).
Tucker Johnson won the two-mile race in 10:46.83, while Austin Kruger took third in 11:12.37, and Sickenberger added a runner-up finish in the mile (5:13.15). The trio of Johnson, Kruger and Chadwick also teamed with Cash Stewart to easily win the 3,200 relay in a time of 9:24.41, over 30 seconds faster than second-place Horicon.
The Pumas sprinters also flexed their muscles as Poynette won both the 400 and 800 relays. The team of Kamden O’Conner, Aiden Pinheiro, Hans Mueller and Carsten Small edged out a win in 48.77 seconds. The foursome narrowly beat Rio’s Eric Eku, Isaac Severson, Jacob Rowe and Anthony Treinan (49.38).
Mueller and Pinheiro later teamed with Reggie Buss and Jimmy Heath to win the 800 relay in a time of 1:41.14. Along with their victories, Stewart added a third-place finish in the discus with a peak distance of 95 feet, 4 inches.
Rowe posted a pair of wins for the Rio boys as he won both the long jump and triple jump. He eclipsed the competition by over four inches to win the triple jump with a top distance of 40-3, and later closed his day out by winning the long jump with a mark of 19-0½.
Pardeeville’s Tyler Schommer followed suit for the Bulldogs as he won the pole vault and 200. Schommer was the only competitor to clear 11 feet to win the pole vault, while he edged out Eku by just under a second to win the 200 in 25.12 seconds.
Schommer, who took second in the 300 hurdles, ended the night by teaming with Jackson Preston, Devin Seth and Spencer Smith to win the 1,600 relay in 3:52.02. Smith was the only runner to break a minute as he torched the field to win the 400 in 54.53 seconds.
Area foes truly stole the show in the field as Randolph/Cambria-Friesland picked up a pair of wins from Griffin Hart and Ben Schmucki. Hart was the lone jumper to go past 5-10, clearing 6-1 to win the high jump, while Schmucki took home first place in the discus with a top throw of 114-1.
Randolph/Cambria-Friesland also picked up a first-place finish from Jacob Kile as he won the 100-meter dash in 12.43 seconds.
Helping lead the way for the Vikings girls second-place finish was the quartet of Adeline Hutzler, Sarah Hagenow, Courtney Quist and Riley Landsverk as all four notched individual wins. Hagenow got things started as she won the long jump with a top mark of 14-11½ and later finished third in the 100 (14.33)
Hutzler later won the 200 by over a second with a top time of 29.62 seconds, while Quist eked out a win in the discus, topping Dodgeland’s Adrianne Badger by over a foot-and-a-half with a top throw of 87-1. Rounding out the individual event wins was Landsverk, as she won the girls mile with a time of 6:16.19.
Hagenow, who also finished third in the 100 (14.33), and Hutzler — she added a third-place finish in the shot put (30-0½) — teamed up with Lillian Cook and Maiya Stone to win the 400 relay in 55.89 seconds. Hutzler, Hagenow and Stone later paired with Quist to finish second in the 800 relay (2:00.62), losing by just 0.06 seconds to Randolph/Cambria-Friesland.
The trio of Megan Reddeman, Katelyn Chadwick and Jessica Bruchs spearheaded the Pumas girls third-place finish with four individual event wins. Reddeman was the lone high jumper to clear 5 feet as she easily won with a top mark of 5-2, and easily won the 300 hurdles in a time of 55.35 seconds.
Meanwhile Chadwick lapped the competition to win the 3,200 in 11:30.91 by over two minutes, and Bruchs capped off the Pumas individual wins as she took top prize in the triple jump with a mark of 31-7. The win followed a runner-up finish in the 400, while Reddeman took third in the 100 hurdles.
Pardeeville was paced by Raelyn Guenther as she took second in both the 800 and mile with times of 2:54.36 and 6:24.29, respectively. The Bulldogs also picked up third-place finishes from Aubry Maass in the high jump, 200 and 400.
Randolph/Cambria-Friesland meanwhile was led by McKenzie Kennedy as she won the 100 hurdles in 17 seconds and teamed with Kate Bobholz, Savannah Duckett and Leah VanderGalien to win the 800 relay in 2:00.56 ahead of the Vikings.
