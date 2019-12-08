One day after rolling to a 66-9 victory over Mount Horeb in its season opener, the Portage wrestling team had three individuals win championships en route to winning the team championship at the Black River Falls Invitational on Saturday.
Finishing in first place on Saturday for Portage was Chase Beckett at 106 pounds, Jesse Tijerina at 145 pounds and Lowell Arnold at 152 pounds. Portage also got a runner-up finish Jack Callen at 182 points on its way to finishing with 210.5 points, which beat out runner-up Stratford by 60 points for the team title.
Beckett’s first place came after he pinned Ladysmith’s Coltin Fenstermacher in 41 seconds in the finals. Tijerina also clinched his championship with a pin in the finals, as he pinned Stratford’s Dillon Kirsch in 0:52. Arnold had pins in the quarterfinals and the semifinals, but then won his championship with a 4-1 victory over Viroqua’s Aaron Dobbs in the finals.
Other Portage wrestlers to place on Saturday included Riley Hibner (third at 126 pounds), Seth Williams (third at 138), Shane Steines (fourth at 195), Jason Kreier (sixth at 106), Jeffry Jones (sixth at 120) and Hayden Steinle (sixth at 285).
Portage will try to build off its hot start when it hosts defending Badger North Conference champion Waunakee for dual meet on Friday night.
Royall Invitational
Poynette got individual titles from Cash Stewart (126 pounds) and James Amacher (132) and finished in sixth place out of 17 teams with 78.5 points at the Royall Invitational in Elroy on Saturday.
Stewart dominated the competition at 126 pounds, winning all four of his matches with three pins and a technical fall. Amacher clinched his title with a major decision victory over Kage Carlson of Spencer/Marshfield Columbus Catholic.
Westfield finished in 10th place at the Royall Invite with 52 points. Leading the Pioneers was Mason Peters, who finished third at 220 pounds. Westfield also had Dominic Ferraro finish fourth at 132 pounds and Mason Rudolph finish fourth at 195 pounds.
Montello finished in 16th place in Elroy. Leading the Hilltoppers was Johnathon Goodman, who finished fourth at 106 pounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)