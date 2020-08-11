Related to this story

BEAVER DAM—Carolyn E. Rahn, age 58, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.

IRON RIDGE—Kevin M. Giese (fondly known as “Toad” to many), age 56, of Iron Ridge, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home.