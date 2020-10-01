VFW to hold essay contest

Students in grades 9-12 enrolled in a public, private or parochial high school or home study program can compete in the annual VFW Voice-of-Democracy Premier Scholarship Competition audio essay competition and win scholarships and other awards.

Students begin by competing at the local Post level. Deadline for entries is Oct. 31. Post winners advance to the local District and District winners compete in the state competition. All state winners will receive an all-expense trip to Washington, D.C. for the National competition and a chance at the $30,000 Grand Prize.

Students compete by writing and then recording a three-to-five minute audio/essay expressing their views of this year's patriotic theme, “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” All state winners receive at least a $1,000 national scholarship but any one of them could win the $30,000 grand prize award. The official entry form has information details and rules.

For more information, contact VFW Greenwood Memorial Post 987 Commander Jerry Parchem at 608-393-1828 or Marlene Powell at 608-393-0502 or email marlenepowell123@gmail.com.