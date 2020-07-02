MCMULLEN COLUMN: There have been quite a few memorable games during six-year career

Come mid-August, I will have been with the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen for six years.
I can honestly say time has flown by. Well, except for this past spring and the beginning of summer. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, these past three months have felt more like three years, not being able to cover any games.
In fact, Monday night’s Badgerland Summer Baseball League game between Waupun and Fond du Lac at Gus Thompson field in Waupun was the first time I had a chance to be in my comfort-zone, be around similar faces, and interact with players, coaches and even some of the spectators.
Even though the Warriors lost a close 2-1 game, it was still exhilarating, with lots of exciting defensive plays by both teams.
It made me reflect on some of the events I’ve had a chance to cover over the years, so I decided to go down memory lane and look back at some of the ones that I still think about to this day.
Beaver Dam boys hockey surprises Neenah in 2020
Who doesn’t like an upset? Many expected third-seeded Neenah to topple the seventh-seeded Golden Beavers in a Division 1 sectional semifinal back in late February. Someone should’ve told that to the Beavers, specifically junior Riley VanderHoeven, who on his 17th birthday, accounted for two points in the 2-1 victory over Rockets. VanderHoeven was skating circles around the Rockets before he found classmate Wesley Biel for a goal midway through the first period. Biel repaid the favor at almost the same time in the second period for a 2-0 lead. And if that’s not enough, Beaver Dam’s goalie Kirk Davis was playing out of his mind, finishing with 43 saves.
Ryan tosses no-hitter at state tournament
This Division 3 state semifinal game was especially memorable, because of what transpired when the game actually begun. All day long it had been raining with thunder and lightning at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, which forced a 6-hour delay before the Hornets and Warriors game began. All it did was give Markesan pitcher Shane Ryan more time to plot his point of attack. The Hornets knew it was going to be a long night, so Ryan’s teammates begged him to throw a no-hitter so they could get out of there at a reasonable hour. That’s what he did. He struck out 12 Warriors, walked three and held them hitless, as the Hornets won 10-0 in five innings. As for Ryan, who ended up walking on the baseball team at Central Michigan University, he didn’t even think about the no-no until about the fifth inning, when he noticed his opponents didn't have a hit yet. His no-hitter was the fifth in D3 state tournament history, and was the first one since 2012, when Orfordville Parkview’s Jameson Lavery did it in the D3 state semis against St. Mary Central. It was the 14th no-hitter among all divisions.
Weber wins heavyweight state title
How could I not include this one, which is one I still think about? I covered the last day of the 2018 WIAA state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison. That’s where I witnessed Markesan heavyweight Tanner Weber win the Division 3 state championship over Amherst’s Max Villnow. I vividly remember Weber getting a takedown 12 seconds into overtime, jumping up and down in excitement before rushing up into the stands to hug his mother, Pamela Weber. It was a surreal moment. I still remember Weber telling me earlier that week about his dad, Loren Weber, passing away while he was in middle school and how much it would mean to him to win a state title. I gambled on that tidbit of information, and didn’t write a story about it heading into the tourney, but instead waited for it to possibly be my state championship story. I’m glad I did, because the story that came is one that I still consider to be the best game story I’ve written in my career.
Nelson breaks Beaver Dam scoring mark
Garrett Nelson made a name for himself as a playmaker his entire career with the Beaver Dam boys basketball team. In fact, when he helped Beaver Dam defeat Oconomowoc 79-53 back in 2017, he also broke an 11-year-old scoring record. With his 12th point with 6 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half, Nelson got a pass from James Jimenez and went for a layup. The bucket gave Nelson 1,270 career points, breaking 2006 graduate Matt Hein’s all-time career scoring mark. Talking to Nelson after the game, he said while he was honored to break Hein’s record, he was more happy to do it while the Golden Beavers came out on top. It made it even more special to know he did it in front of Hein, who attended the game and gave Beaver Dam a pep talk before tip-off.
Columbus rallies past Lodi
This game in late September of 2016 stands out because of its significance for both teams. Not only was it a key Capitol North Conference game, but it was between two undefeated teams. The Cardinals hadn’t beaten the Blue Devils since 2004, but had a couple close contests the previous two seasons. And it looked like Lodi was going to win again, as the Blue Devils entered the fourth quarter with a 17-7 lead. However, a 2-yard touchdown by quarterback Peyton Henry with 8 minutes, 33 seconds left, and then another touchdown by running back Jake Smith a little over 4 minutes later gave Columbus the lead and an eventual 21-17 victory. The game had everything and it was between two of the better teams in Wisconsin.
Beaver Dam wins on Kaul's walk-off homer
Many baseball players dream of hitting a walk-off to give their team a victory, and Beaver Dam’s Ryan Kaul, did just that back in 2015. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning against Wisconsin Lutheran, Kaul blasted a shot that went over the center-field wall. Not only was it his first walk-off home run, but it was a grand slam homer. It gave the Golden Beavers a 6-2 victory over the Owls. I still remember Kaul telling me after the game that he was in disbelief that it went over the fence. He thought he hit it hard enough to just get the run in. I guess you can say it was a good surprise for us all the game ended the way it did.
