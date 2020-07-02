MCMULLEN COLUMN: There have been quite a few memorable games during six-year career

Ryan tosses no-hitter at state tournament

This Division 3 state semifinal game was especially memorable, because of what transpired when the game actually begun. All day long it had been raining with thunder and lightning at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, which forced a 6-hour delay before the Hornets and Warriors game began. All it did was give Markesan pitcher Shane Ryan more time to plot his point of attack. The Hornets knew it was going to be a long night, so Ryan’s teammates begged him to throw a no-hitter so they could get out of there at a reasonable hour. That’s what he did. He struck out 12 Warriors, walked three and held them hitless, as the Hornets won 10-0 in five innings. As for Ryan, who ended up walking on the baseball team at Central Michigan University, he didn’t even think about the no-no until about the fifth inning, when he noticed his opponents didn't have a hit yet. His no-hitter was the fifth in D3 state tournament history, and was the first one since 2012, when Orfordville Parkview’s Jameson Lavery did it in the D3 state semis against St. Mary Central. It was the 14th no-hitter among all divisions.