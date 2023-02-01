Outdoors: Animal tracking after snowfalls

Looking for something exciting, challenging, frustrating, rewarding, and cheap to do to fill out the last days in winter? Consider tracking animals.

There may be just enough time, snow, and daylight to graduate to the next step, which is trailing animals. Be ready for that step when the grass greens and mammals begin grazing.

Pick a morning after two inches of wet, heavy snow has fallen, when the sky is clearing, and sun may be peeking out breaking the horizon. Look quickly for this may be the last time in a while your eyes are not looking down.

Tracking is not just determining what mammal walked, ran, stopped, ate, defecated, and rested. A more experienced tracker, who has become a trailer, may find the white-tailed deer, a wild turkey or a sleepy opossum.

Age, weight, even gender might be determined albeit partially by guessing. Hoof prints can do that much; really they can.

Prints in the snow, where the animal pressed its weight, are used to tell what, and possibly when, maybe even why the animal stepped where it did.

Even now, strutting toms leave wing marks in the snow along with footprints. Hens’ tracks are smaller. Owls’ tracks are left by the wings that hit the snow when an owl picks up a mouse.

What an animal leaves in the snow can be part of tracking, too. In addition to deer pellets, sometimes different enough from each other to guess the age and size of the animal. A shed antler hunter told me a tale of seeing drops of blood atop fresh snow. By back-tracking the droplets and hoof prints he found a set of antlers. The fresh blood fell from the deer’s skull when the antlers separated.

Another antler set was found, a 10-point buck, while tracking a deer who jumped a fence and left his rack right where his front hooves hit the ground.

Deer rubs and scrapes, limbs chewed off, not to eat but to leave scent are clues, too.

It might surprise some to hear that tracks of mammals, birds, reptiles and invertebrates can be tracked to interpret animal movement and behavior. Animal sign plays a big role in these endeavors. As noted earlier, blood, feathers, scat, consumed vegetation, even other animals can be useful while tracking and certainly when trailing and possibly sighting the quarry.

Tracking and trailing, learning and practicing it, can be a lifetime of work and fun. Its usefulness pays dividends in research and even forensics relating to crime and the study of rare animals.

As guessed by now, some trackers take their learned skills all the way to certification and professional employment, but that seems to let a lot of air from a small balloon. But if interested, a one-day session, March 25, is being offered at an Iowa County location at a cost of $200. The professional tracker is Matt Nelson.

At this stage tracking is a free and fun way to spend a few hours seeing what can be interrupted from a driveway walk at daybreak, after a fresh snowfall.

I was plowing new snow with an ATV and a mounted five-foot plow blade and no cab to cut the zero temperature. A rounded footprint, too round for a coyote, no claw marks, and the front and hind marks were nearly on top of one another. Coming back from the plow first pass, I stopped and studied the prints, took several photographs (carry a camera to study the tracks later), and guessed a bobcat had been out before I was.

Six months earlier I had discovered a mounded sand and gravel pile, which I guessed was that of a cat-like animal covering its scat. This was signs, not tracks, but the two came together to suggest there were bobcats in the area, at least passing through.

Live and learn. Study and photograph. It’s something to do to learn what went bump during the night.

Nature’s camera is always filled with fresh film or a flashcard.