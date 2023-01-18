Outdoors: Bird feeding accessories help attract

A black-capped chickadee flies to a ground feeding station and stays a couple seconds leaving with a black oil sunflower fruit in its bill.

This bird needs a small limb perch where it can hold the fruit with its feet and extract the seed piece by piece.

Without a close perch to sit on, this bird might find different food sources; there are accessories necessary to bring some birds to watch.

“Birds usually don’t eat snow, but seek liquid instead,” says Bob Ross, at Wild Birds Unlimited in Middleton. “We have several solutions, some are cheaper than others.”

During these above normal days, fresh water can be set out for a few hours without freezing. Heated water containers or placing a heat source in a bird bath work, too. Also look for birds taking melting snow on roof tops, even during below freezing temperatures.

Planting any species of shrub or small tree will eventually provide a perch and so will many kinds of evergreen trees and shrubs, including white cedar and white pine. These also provide protection from predators and direct winds.

“Winter water is even more necessary than summer water,” Bob believes because summer road puddles are plentiful, as well as bird baths. “Many birds use water in winter to bathe in, too,” Ross said.

The bowls to hold water in heated bird baths have gotten expensive due to cost of resin to coat the bowl from leaking. Try something else first, or be prepared to pay a lot.

The types of feeders are numerous and accommodate different styles of birds. Ground feeders, with and without roofs, are generally a few inches off the ground. Other ground feeders are fly-through, with raised roofs allowing birds to fly in, pick up a seed and fly out to perch and eat.

Feeders that hold in-the-shell peanuts can be interesting, some nothing more than a toy Slinky that uncoils and holds peanuts and provides a perch at the same time.

The more options provided for food and feeding, the more kinds of birds are likely to stop by for handouts. The same is true for food types.

“I still have four or five bluebirds coming for mealworms,” Ross said. “Usually it’s four males and sometimes a female bluebird, too.”

Fishing bait stores are another place to purchase some of the worms and grubs birds will come to eat. That’s commonly where those who have lizards and geckos shop.

To see immediate results and evidence may be as simple as scraping off the snow from a patio or sidewalk, tossing out a handful of black oil sunflower fruits and some whole kernel corn. Smash the corn with a hammer, drop a few small limbs near the food, along with a dish of water and watch for juncos, titmice, chickadees, cardinals, and various woodpeckers and nuthatches fly in to eat and drink.

Things can become more elaborate next spring, starting with a shrub and evergreen planting.