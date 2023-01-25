Outdoors: Finding something to do

It was something to do on a mild Saturday in January.

Steve Bowar, of Pine Bluff in Dane County, appeared to be making up an excuse for participating in the annual Hyde Store winter squirrel hunt. Yet, he had a smile on his face. He and his teammate, Dale Fajhrni, of Arena, took top honors in the event with 10 squirrels, seven fox and three grays. The animals weighed in at 16.5 pounds.

When the former owner sold the Hyde Store business (country bar with sandwiches and pizza) to Josh Cartwright last July, he said of the squirrel hunt event, “Don’t change a thing.” Cartwright didn’t and a record 86 hunters signed up to hunt squirrels. Each tossed in $10, which paid out four places beginning with $460 going to team Half Rack of Bowar and Fajhrni. The other three places paid $240, $100 and $40 respectively.

Hunters took the carcasses home. The winners’ recipe was, briefly, a crockpot on low until the meat falls off, and then bread and fry the meat.

The first eggs of the year are about to drop from Kelly Maguire’s inside breeder ring-necked pheasants. These birds have been getting a photoperiod stimulus to signal it’s time to start laying. Eggs will be saved beginning in a couple weeks, to begin the 24-day incubation to hatching. The earliest eggs are not saved.

The crews managed to get the last bird release, a Holiday Release, in the fields in spite of heavy snow, which did some damage to some pens. Fisheries and forestry crews helped start the repair process of the outside pens. Maguire is still on schedule to have 75,000 birds for the 2023 releases, plus the day-old-chick program handled by area clubs.

Ice fishing remains a challenge in places but colder nights should help according to Wally Banfi, of Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City.

“Fish with a buddy, sloughs are particularly challenging, and carry some safety equipment or wear a floatation suit,” he said.

Christ Kirby, of Quaker Boy Game Calls said the steady decline in wild turkeys out East seems to be turning around significantly and he suggests reading some literature from the National Wild Turkey Federation as to what and why that may have happened. Maybe populations in the Midwest will begin improving in the near future.

So far, Wayne Smith, an outdoorsman in Lafayette County has not seen much to gobble about in his area.

“I did see a raft of about 20 birds in a field the other day, which is a good sign, though,” he said.

Outdoors enthusiasts in Green County have been buying some bait but purchases have fallen off.

“A few guys did really well in Madison during the warm, rainy weather,” Smith said.

Kirby noted that turkey calls have not missed a beat in terms of product availability. Quaker Boy has brought back some of the popular diaphragm mouth calls, as they have done with the more popular box calls in past years.

Shells for turkey guns have been a challenge to find the last several years. It’s important to know your gun, handle it safely and just about anything in the house should be good at 25 years. The .410 popularity came on as a challenge gun but also had hunters thinking about getting the bird in closer before taking a shot.

Doug Williams said .410 shells are nearly impossible to find, but you should be able to find some — at a cost.

Wilderness Fish and Game does have a supply of shotshells, but .410 is not usually one of those.

“If you see it, buy it, is the best advice for that gauge,” Banfi said.

Wisconsin’s first herbaceous, non-woody native plant, skunk cabbage, is about to flower. This marshy herb is an early favorite of wild turkeys, who eat the green shoots and flower shoots in spring. A hunter who seemed to be coming out of his long COVID loss of his functional olfactory system realized it had finally come back when he drove through Iowa and could detect pig manure. Skunk cabbage would be a good test for long COVID, too. All plant parts have a skunky odor about them, even the large cabbage-like leaves.