Outdoors: In search of golden eagles

Birders, photographers and nature admirers may not have to leave Wisconsin to experience a golden eagle.

Bald eagles, on the other hand, are common particularly during winter and may be viewed a few miles from home, even during sub-zero mornings.

Golden eagles, albeit rare to Wisconsin, are found in some areas and winter brings sightings between late November and late February.

Seeing a golden is special, but sometimes not as rewarding as anticipated. Mature goldens can be as dark as a crow, be found feeding on carrion, and backgrounded by mounds of fresh snow.

An Iowa County country resident called saying a golden eagle had been seen feeding on a deer carcass in an open field, in sight from a town road.

Having previously had this experience only to drive past and see a few crows feeding and the eagle had its fill of venison and was perched somewhere out of sight.

One of the first times and I noted a golden eagle’s departure flight, I grabbed my camera with a long lens as the unidentified bird flew straight down a town road ahead of my truck. Only the tail was helpful in identifying with certainty what the large bird with a huge wing span was.

A former raptor researcher used the tail markings to positively identify the bird as an immature golden eagle, and the first time he had seen a bird in this area. From that point on, every winter several to a half-dozen of these birds were seen, either soaring overhead or feeding on a road kill drug out into a nearby field.

This time, however, a mature bird sat alone on a deer carcass facing the road, and continued to pull chunks of meat from the deer’s bones.

While a great experience, the bird was a black blob in a field of white snow. Snow dusted the meat, subduing, a bit, a bloody meal. The bird’s enormous wings and powerful legs were instrumental in applying physics to a task of making pulled venison.

Rarely did the bird show its complete head, provide a side view of the standing bird, move away from the carcass or perch on a tree or structure.

When it finally departed, it flew toward the camera and then away directly down the road, finally landing several hundred yards away in a limby oak.

Granted, there were several camera adjustments that may have improved the results, but a minute provides no time to experiment and peak at the digital images. Take what you can get and be thankful for the opportunity.

Camera freeze, that is seeing an animal so magnificent, was looking at a pair of goldens a mile from this location. They were feeding on a road kill as the vehicle rounded the corner. The opportunity was there to view them with eyes, or start taking photographs.

Golden eagles, as uncommon as they are here even during winter, are majestic birds and the awe of seeing one by happenstance triggers a system to etch the image in a mind’s eye, forgetting that a digital image will be there for life.

Somehow the eyes’ image lasts just the same.

In all honesty, our bald eagle, common as it is, still is a notch or two above the golden naped eagle in photography. Most angles, including head on shots, perched in a bur oak tree, tail and head snowball white, is difficult to match.