Outdoors: It’s not always about deer, even during season

Many deer hunters — and more non-hunters — believe deer hunting is all about deer.

For some it is, but others are apt to get distracted by nature.

Other animals, occasionally plants, even fungi, fishes and people have been known to get in the way, so to speak, and become the focus for moments, minutes, sometimes entire days.

Bob Roenneburg, of Iowa County, says he did not get a deer during the nine-day 2022 gun deer season.

He went on, not by making excuses, but by explaining he became occupied by a ruffed grouse that joined him inside his enclosed tree stand for the better part of one of those nine days. Then he vocalized what many hunters know, and some experience.

“This was the best deer season I’ve ever had. It was the most fun I’ve had while deer hunting,” Roenneburg, a 74 year-old-farmer, said.

He and his wife, Mary, farm 75 acres and have since 1978. In addition, they cut and heat with wood from their woods and Bob turns more than a few fine wood bowls and other items from a number of lumber species.

Ruffed grouse are uncommon here in southern Wisconsin but used to be plentiful. In many parts, just seeing one, hearing a male drum or the flush of an excited bird have become special.

Some old-timers still know the ruffed grouse as a partridge, which has a four-month hunting season.

During one day this past November deer season, Roenneburg had a male grouse inside his enclosed tree stand for hours.

By the time Roenneburg left his stand that memorable morning, his lip was bleeding and he had a few skin holes near his ears. Some of those scars still exist; he points them out as tattoos of excitement, not discomfort. Several times Bob had to either climb down to the forest floor to retrieve his blaze orange cap or pick it up off the stand floor. The bold bird knocked it off many times.

Late Tuesday afternoon Bob shot at a buck but was unable to find a sign of blood, so he went back in the morning to take another look.

As he stood there looking about he heard and saw an amazing bird — a male ruffed grouse. He froze momentarily, then walked away, but the bird followed.

“Wherever I went, he went,” Roenneburg said. “I walked back to the farm buildings and the bird was still with me but stopped short of coming near the barn.”

On Thanksgiving morning the bird was there waiting near the woods edge; he followed the hunter up to the tree stand and hopped on the ladder as Bob climbed up into his stand. The bird entered, too.

This went on for several days and even after the deer season. One day Mary accompanied her husband and took some photos of the bird drawing first blood.

I visited the Roenneburg's farm on a Sunday morning and the bird did not disappoint. He was there in the barnyard, except when the barn cat trotted past.

The bird didn’t seem to be interested in food, tree buds, and bird seeds, only following Bob, waiting for him, perched in nearby trees, and ignored beef cattle. The bird was talkative most of the time, but in a low voice, sort of like a wild turkey but much more muted.

A time or two my camera lens and camouflage cloth drew his attention. I ignored the pecking and continued photographing.

Bob saw him flare his neck ruff and fan his tail like a miniature turkey.

“He’s such a pretty bird. His feet, with snowshoe-like fringes, are interesting. He’s very well camouflaged unless he’s in the snow,” Roenneburg says.

Grouse hunters and birders know ruffed grouse as very secretive, unsettled birds; edgy at best.

“I have to be careful so I didn’t step on him or run over him with the John Deere,” Roenneburg explained.

This experience sounds like something made up, but now that three people have seen the bird up close, there is no doubting the story, Roenneburg believes.

Other folks have had similar experiences with grouse, and some have tried to put explanations in place but most most don’t hold up. Imprinting is usually about young birds and the hen. That’s out.

When all else fails point to genetics or even the dominance by male birds.

Until you’ve seen it, it’s difficult to believe.