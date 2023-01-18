Outdoors: Most enthusiasts take advantage of above-normal temperature

January’s coldest time of the month is coming in with above-normal temperatures and putting smiles on trout anglers’ faces, turkey hunters listening for thundering gobbles in the wee hours and bird feeders who struggle to keep bird baths liquid.

Shelf ice on area trout streams has been unheard of, with some anglers dreaming of a midge surfacing and having to dig deeper into a box of home flies.

Without knowing it, the trout are likely to fair better when brought into air temperature and released back into the water.

Thinking about trying Wisconsin’s trout streams for the first time or didn’t have a license last year? Most hunting and fishing licenses expire March 31, but may be renewed as soon as licenses are available (usually early March). These early buys are valid immediately. A trout stamp is also required.

Buy a license and stamp as soon as available in March, and you’re good to go until March 31, 2024. Bonus authorizations begin becoming available at 10 a.m. on March 20.

The turkey hunting authorization card (yellow) is not a turkey hunting license or stamp, but an indication of being selected to receive an authorization with a turkey hunting license and stamp.

Residents and non-residents younger than 16 do not need a fishing license or a trout stamp.

Another free fishing weekend, for all ages, is June 3-4.

Snowmobilers, skiers, skaters, animal trackers, ice anglers, and snowshoers are not pleased with 2023 weather, however.

Turkey hunting supplies, including guns and ammunition, are likely to be a touch more available than in the past, but that remains to be seen.

“The new TSS .410 shotshells are difficult to get and very expensive,” according to Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe. He’s assuming the price will be about $50 for a box of five shells.

Rabbit and squirrel hunters are doing well, but beagles, and hunters, could use a regular dumping of an inch of snow weekly. A recent squirrel hunting contest at Hyde Store, in Hyde in Iowa County, drew 84 hunters who made up 42 teams.

A dead groundhog was noted on a county road in Iowa County last weekend and will not be available to make any predictions about spring’s arrival.

Kate Mosley, at Kate’s Bait near Governor Dodge State Park, said ice fishing (catching) had slowed but will likely pick up when another weather front comes through.

“Turkey ammunition is again difficult to get from suppliers, so purchase it if you see it,” she said.

A few turkey gobbles have been heard around the southern Wisconsin.

One birder, up near Tomahawk reported having evening grosbeaks at his feeder. Continue to watch for grosbeaks and snowy owls.

Robins and bluebirds continue to be seen around water sources and bird baths. Frozen meal worms are good “bait.”

If goldenrod stems show evidence of goldenrod ball galls, position some near a feeding station and see if woodpeckers and nuthatches will open them to reach for the fly larva. Ice fishers used to collect infected goldenrod stems and use the larvae for bait.

Bald eagles continue to work on nests, and are often seen in pairs and may begin laying eggs by early February.

Some antlers have been shed, others not. Watercress is prime to be picked. Some oak leaves are still on trees. Evergreen trees, particularly white pines, are showing the influence of drying winter winds. The fresh needles will return these trees to a brighter dark green in May.

The grand total of deer registered to date is 331,805; 162,071 being antlered and 169,734 antlerless.