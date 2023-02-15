Wisconsin turkey hunters, at least some of them, are notorious for taking “everything into the woods but a truck door.”

That phrase was likely coined by turkey hunters talking of making tom turkeys gobble to reveal their location; the idea was to get a turkey to shock gobble at loud noises. It became common knowledge that a hunter, or someone scouting birds, could shock a gobbler into gobbling by making any loud noise, even slamming a truck door. Many things work, including cupping hands and clapping them together to make a pop sound. It’s sort of the way a ruffed grouse drums, but with his wings, not hands.

Toms also gobble to barred owls, pileated woodpeckers, and rifle shots during gun deer seasons. A while back, a company marketed a locator call named Dead Silence. Hunters never knew if they were making a good call or not.

Jeff Fredrick, of Mindoro, usually travels lighter. He carries several mouth calls, and several 20 gauge shotshells. If he’s setting up in a woods, he needs a cushion to stay comfortable, but no decoys. In open fields, his favorite setup, requires a blind and decoys, usually a gobbler, one of his special real feather decoys he makes and sells. He also makes his own mouth calls, Champion’s Choice he’s named them. Oh, a shotgun, too, with a scope.

New to the world of hunting turkeys or trying to cut expenses in case turkey hunting turns to a bust for you?

“Every hunter needs a place to go, and public and private lands have different needs,” Fredrick said. “Public lands will require a map of sorts; private lands require knowing the boundaries because of a temptation to go where a gobbler sounds off can be great.”

Some hunters, he says, have gone away from camouflage and use drab clothing, but that requires sitting very still. A pad to sit on is high on his list, too.

“Use shadows, stay away from shiny, bright objects and use face paint,” he said. “And be proficient and practice with the shotgun, including dry firing it, especially true for young hunters. Shotguns are designed to be shot instinctively and in turkey hunting we’re aiming shotguns as rifles. Bolt action shotguns are better than most others; they’re built more like a rifle.”

Gloves and a hat are necessary, too.

Turkey hunting vests continue to be popular, but Jeff takes a scissors to a new vest, cutting away the pocket linings of most pockets, but not all.

“One of the most important pocket needs is for a few shells, but many vests don’t have loops or sleeves for shotshells," he said.

In addition to an authorization, license, and stamp, Fredrick may carry a small brush clippers and always carries binoculars.

“In addition to spotting turkeys, I like to watch a gobbler’s reaction to my calls,” he said.

Purchasing a .410 shotgun is more of a novelty, but it does lighten the load and with the right shells (TSS) can be effective at longer ranges.

“I probably should carry food and drink, but don’t,” Jeff ends.

Getting into turkey hunting need not be as expensive as some claim it is. Reductions can be made in clothing, calls and expensive shotguns. It can be safe, too, by eliminating red, white and blue colors in clothing and gear.

Now is the time to begin assembling some of these items, but not too many.