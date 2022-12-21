Outdoors: Our ethical actions have rewards

An ethical action often goes without an explanation and may be difficult to define.

Going beyond the rules and regulations, doing something special for another hunter, the resources, or just to feel good about the experience help define hunting ethics.

Listen or read a story and it can become clear, even contagious, that the action enhanced a day, a hunt, and time outdoors.

Jason Howards, 37, lives in Sun Prairie and hunts deer in Dane County, but presently but doesn’t always have the volume of time he wishes to spend outdoors.

This past November 11, he hoped to be in the woods, but found himself running late and needing gas for his truck. Not stopping to fill up could have enormous consequences. He stopped.

All his archery stands were ready for winter, the straps were pulled taking away a squirrel’s gnawing notions, and so he donned his Ghillie suit and piled some brush to make a ground blind.

He heard a buck deer grunt; it came toward him, into his shooting lane, and he drew and let an arrow go. The arrow hit the mark 30 yards away.

As is often the case this deer bolted heading onto adjacent property. Jason knew whose land it was, but was without a contact number to get permission to find the wounded, likely dead, deer.

He started with the landowner he knew and she gave him a number, which he called. Getting no response he drove to the likely location, which was a vacant house.

Through several steps forward, some backward, an attempt to contact a hunter who leased the land he returned a call to the landowner and she said it was her land and she gave him permission to track his deer because she knew the person would not be hunting until later during the gun deer season.

Feeling comfortable, Jason returned to the spot where he took the shot but was interrupted by a deer appearing broadside on another trail. He had an even easier shot, but was this his wounded deer? He didn’t see blood on the side his arrow would have hit. The rack looked different, too. The deer moved on likely in search of another deer.

Farther along the blood trail the blood spots became pools. He saw two bald eagles overhead and thought this was a good omen, encouraged him and continued.

He paused and glanced ahead and saw a tree looking as though a forester had marked it with red paint for logging. His deer lay on the other side, dead. The tree’s red was blood where the deer must have leaned against the tree and then fell over.

He chased a coyote away from the carcass and eventually pulled the animal to his truck.

He drove out of the driveway only to be followed by a speeding truck. Was he in trouble? He stopped, got out of his truck and the two men called each other by their first name. They had been high school freshmen 21 years previous.

Jason’s short version of this story encouraged the other man to shed his discouraging morning hunt and head back into his hunting location and Jason headed to a meat processing location nearby. Normally Jason and his father would home butcher the deer but time was of the essence this day.

At least twice Jason took the ethical direction in respecting the landowner and not shooting at what was a second deer, not the one he wounded.

A now-retired DNR warden supervisor thought it important enough to organize a committee to recognize one ethical hunter annually, give them some press, gifts and certificates to begin to balance the voluminous coverage that the few illegal, unethical hunters get while hunting any wild game in Wisconsin.

The process begins with citizens nominating a squirrel hunter, grouse hunter, turkey or deer hunter for his or her actions in the field.

Age, experience, gender, and implements used are not important. Doing something ethical is. This committee has been functioning for more than 20 years and now has a corporate sponsor, Vortex Optical, headquartered in Barneveld, Wis., who presents the committee’s choice with an optical item from Vortex.

If you have such a nomination to make, or questions, contact the committee chair, Major April Dombrowksi at April.Dombrowski@wisconsin.gov or any DNR field warden.