Outdoors: Prime time eagle observations

Bald eagles’ perennial nests are currently being refurbished by the pairs that will eventually raise 1-3 eaglets, fledging in late June.

While the majority of the eagles sighted are bald eagles, a few golden eagles may remain in some locations of the state. The golden eagle does not nest here.

Golden eagles, so named for the golden feathers on the nape of the bird’s neck are sometimes confused with immature bald eagles and the reverse. Large chunks of carrion, including from deer carcasses, are likely to attract both species, sometimes with the same feeding schedule. Fighting for a location at the carcass is common among and between these species.

Immature bald eagles, up to five years old, can often be aged more specifically as the bill get progressively more yellow, the head and tail becomes white-feathered and light feathers on other parts of their bodies disappear. Adult birds’ eyes continue to become lighter.

Immature birds appear mostly black until they take flight and their undersides show. They are much more tolerant of humans getting close, regardless if they are feeding on the ground or perched in trees.

There are enough differences that these immature birds can be often placed in an age bracket of 1, 2-3, 3-4, and mature.

Nest repair, sometimes done in tandem is interesting to watch with refurbished nests tending to be larger and have lighter colored sticks on the upper portions.

Stages of egg laying, incubation and hatching are sometimes determined by how the adults act. Once the first egg is laid, it must be covered by one of the adults to keep from freezing. This warming begins incubation, resulting in the eggs hatching several days apart. The “older” chick has an advantage in getting food from a parent. It’s stronger.

When being fed, the parent is standing and then immediately covers the eaglet or eaglets with her or his body when the meal is done.

The adult birds commonly copulate at the nest and in other nearby trees prior to fertile eggs being laid.

Based on weather, the chicks may not be covered and appear above the rim of the nest. During wet or cold weather one parent broods the chicks.

Adult females are larger than males but size is difficult to determine unless the two birds are perched together. Also, the birds’ stance can confuse and camouflage and size difference.

Feathering on the adults is identical to one another.

Adult birds are often described as regal, even classy, much more so than immature eagles and even compared to golden eagles.