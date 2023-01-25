Outdoors: Squirrel hunt palliative

I could see five gray squirrels chasing, jumping limb to limb, and traveling several hundred yards without touching soil. They all took the same aerial course to get to the point a lead squirrel had determined.

It was calming just to watch the animals bouncing along like balls along the lyrics on a music sheet.

Gary Howards, an all-around outdoorsman who lives in-state in Oregon, enjoys a similar relaxation, but with a scoped 22 cal. rifle in hand.

“I’m 75 years old and have to pick the deer I shoot because I won’t try dragging just any deer up and down hills anymore,” he said. “There’s serenity about squirrel hunting. I’m in areas where I hunt deer, other areas where I don’t. At times, nothing else exists but the woods, tracks in the snow, and other game. I jumped 10 deer in a couple hours last time out hunting squirrels.”

Other, lesser at the moment, happenings might appear. A shed antler is discovered. A bird, common or unusual, is spotted. Squirrels are playing about and Howards notes differences between Wisconsin’s gray and fox squirrels.

“Grays seem to be gone in an instant most times. They go to the blind side of a tree and they seem more cautious,” he said. “Fox squirrels are bold, more common later in the day, and seem to challenge intruders in their woods.”

He recalls seeing a fox squirrel out of range, sitting on a limb. Gary moved, gun in hand, within 25 feet of “big red,” leaned against an oak and shot the animal in the head.

“There’s so little meat on the front of a squirrel that if I can’t get a head shot I’ll shoot it as though it were a deer, just behind the front legs,” he said.”

After all the enjoyment, relaxation and challenges, Gary’s last “why-am-I-here” comment is “I like to eat ‘em.”

Gary takes satisfaction in knowing he can still make a great shot.

After the shot, he completely field dresses the carcass by cutting the head, tail, and feet, makes a slit in the back and pulls the hide is two directions. That accomplished, he takes the internals out and slips the meat in a plastic bag and cleans his hands with snow and a towel.

This field dressing cuts down the carrying weight and leaves the remains in the woods for scavengers.

Once home, that day or the next, he and his wife, Sue, who is often along on these hunts, put the meat in a crockpot all day or until the meat is falling the bones. The meat can be frozen in a plastic bag and used later in squirrel pie or as pasty meat with potatoes and other vegetables.

This year the season doesn’t end until Feb. 28, and for farmers it never closes. The daily bag limit is five squirrels total in any combination of grays and “reds.”

Permission to hunt squirrels is generally easier to come by than asking about deer hunting. Sometimes the permission is a test, once passed, hunting other game is granted, too, maybe not all at once.