Outdoors: Winter blows in like a blizzard

Almost with tongue-in-cheek, Brent Drake, at Tall Tails in Boscobel, remarked that outdoor enthusiasts should stay indoors and be safe.

Or was he being serious?

“I guess ice fishing shelters and heated hunting blinds could draw some back for a short stay,” Brent said. “We’re probably in the middle of ice fishing and the lull in the season that comes after first ice. Then the water came up and got muddy, too.”

On a positive side, he said business, attitudes, and interest in the outdoors were pretty good the last four months and most are getting out and getting back to enjoying the outdoors in ways they want.

Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage has a couple interesting reminders to stay safe, normal winter or blizzardy.

“Put a flashlight in your pocked when going out,” he said. “It’s there if you need it. A light is easier to see when you’re struck out there on the ice. Darkness comes on quickly and you can find things overlooked using a small light. And take a whistle; too, even if you’ve teamed up it’ll help contact each other quicker and easier.”

During periods of normal winter weather, there are still pheasant season, rabbits and squirrels, a Holiday Hunt in some units (only antlerless), and continued archery/crossbow hunting, Doug listed.

Doug, too, has had a good year with items that he could get from suppliers.

“For those late or after Christmas gifts if you can’t find the exact thing you want, maybe a different brand will do or is even better,” he said. “Attitudes have changed in some and they are willing to make the best of what they can get or have.”

Wayne Smith, an outdoorsman in Town of Fayette, Lafayette County, said look for unique items, some that snowmobilers might use and have discovered such as putting a shield on an ATV to plow snow, heated gloves, and electric socks.”

Watch out for what’s under those high drifts, particularly in marshy areas, he said.

Ice anglers are getting anxious and are purchasing bait, according to Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe. Up on the square, where his store is, “We’re hoping for a better 2023 with gear and ammunition. I think supplies will be a bit better, too, let’s hope so,” he said.

Bob Ross, at Wild Birds Unlimited in Middleton, marked a pre-blizzard day by saying he sold more bird feed in two days than he’s sold the previous three weeks. Birds are caching seeds and devouring inordinate amounts of them, too.

“I still have four bluebirds taking dried meal worms and coming to a cylinder mixture of meal worms, nuts, berries and fruit,” Bob said. “A pair of pileated woodpeckers shows once a day. Blue jays seem to like crumbled or cracked corn, as do red-breasted woodpeckers and most certainly juncos, the first birds at a feed station.

Crappies have been biting on Yellowstone Lake, near Argyle, usually late in the day, near the dam.

White pine tree branches have been quite susceptible to snow loads and heavy wind. Rake or shake the snow off carefully, or leave it to sublimation or melting and sliding off the leaves and branches.

Hunters registered 8,354 deer during the four-day antlerless hunt bringing the total deer registered to date to 321,934; 161,116 bucks and 160,818 antlerless deer.

Small bites of the outdoors are one way to handle harsh weather.