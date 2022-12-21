Outdoors: Winter’s opportunities and obstacles await

Those who shovel and plow snow now know what’s meant by wet, heavy snow. So far, southern Wisconsin is ahead of normal for snowfall, too.

Here’s hoping ice anglers, and skater’s don’t know the feel of cold water under the ice, other than pulling a panfish through the hole in the ice.

“I would have liked to see 5-6 inches of solid ice before snow fell in such amounts on top of poor ice. Bare ice can make an inch of new ice when the temperature gets close to zero overnight,” said Wally Banfi, Wilderness Fish and Game, Sauk City.

“Ice fishing is usually best at first ice and then there’s a lull in the middle and great again toward the end of the ice season,” he said. “We’re already behind a normal year in terms of getting on safer ice.”

“No fish is worth dying for,” said Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage. “There will be limited ice fishing for a while, so take precautions until then and on into the season, too.”

Wally votes for snow, an inch or so of fresh snow, for tracking, and says cutting a pheasant track and following it might bring home a rooster pheasant.

Pheasant season remains open until Jan. 8. About 2,800 birds were released this week as a Holiday stocking on 25 public properties in southern and central Wisconsin.

Winter is a time hunters can see a lot farther in the woods and fields, but so can game animals.

Archery/Crossbow season, Holiday deer hunt, and turkey season will continue, too. Rabbit and squirrel seasons remain open for several months.

“Squirrel season is overlooked by many,” Doug said. “Years ago this season used to be how we found out if a youngster was interested in hunting. There are lots of squirrels and rabbits this year.”

The early trout season begins in about 20 days (Jan. 7, 2023) but who’s counting,” said nearly every day trout angler Bret Schultz, of Black Earth. “There are some things fishers can do right now if they’re anxious. Find a dry location (like a gymnasium) to practice casting, if needed. I’ve been tying flies since the season closed in mid-October.”

While Bret ties everything for the entire season during the closed period, many anglers will likely concentrate on subsurface baits, including leeches and scuds.

“Fish are not that active when the season opens in January, but putting a leech or scud in front of their noses usually means they’ll take it. They have to eat,” he said.

Things are relatively simple in January and February. It’s not until March that there are chances of tiny May fly hatches and stone flies.

Advantages of the early trout season is? No insects and vegetation, only cold noses and toes. A great chance to collect some fresh, green watercress and see a robin or bluebird drinking in a spring.

With all winter activities, keep a phone charged. Batteries drain down quickly during low temperatures.

Recreate in teams and don’t recreate long distances away from home or vehicles.

“Anything done outside,” Doug said, “should be done in moderation, including shoveling snow. Stop if you feel something, anything that’s not right.”

The rain caused high water in streams, according to Wayne Smith, outdoorsman in Lafayette County. “Rabbit hunting, coyote hunting, the Holiday deer hunt and pheasant season should all be good. Get out and track ‘em. It’s good for photography, too.”

Too many raccoons and problem beavers has Wayne worried. Landowners have called and said get the beavers out of here. “Raccoon prices are low and the population gets out of hand and diseases become problematic, too.”

Now’s a great time to see what needs to be trimmed on shrubs and trees. Some of those limbs that are bent to the ground might need to be cut back. Be careful shaking or raking the snow from evergreens. These branches snap easily.

Deer are feeding more on twigs with the snow covering waste grain. They can still find it, mostly by nose, but that means pawing through the snow to get a kernel or two.

Bird feeding and watching, looking for irruption birds, including evening grosbeaks and snowy owls, and partaking in Christmas bird counts are mostly indoors or in-vehicle activities worth pursuing.

An Iowa County man, Bob Roenneburg hand a male ruffed grouse befriend him and spend a morning in a deer blind with him. “Best deer hunt I ever had,” Bob said. Most deer hunters notice, appreciate and admire other parts of nature, too. Who won’t notice a grouse the kept knocking your cap off and walking on your gun?

Total deer registration is now 320,482.