Overlapping seasons carry added regulations

Wisconsin’s archery/crossbow season (or is it seasons) overlap with nearly all the other deer hunting opportunities.

These two seasons are identical other than the implement used to take a deer.

A general starting point is if a gun deer season in ongoing in a deer management unit, blaze orange needs to be worn by archers (let’s just drop the referral slash name for convenience). Other hunters, too, should don the orange.

Buck authorizations (formerly called tags) are weapon-specific. Use a gun (rifle, shotgun, pistol) to kill a deer; register it using a buck gun authorization. Same for a bow kill; use the bow buck authorization.

During the recent nine-day, gun deer season, archers could hunt deer but needed to wear blaze orange (or florescent pink) and if they shot a buck, register it with an archery authorization.

Antlerless authorizations are not weapon specific, so they can be used, based on the unit and land type specified as long as the season is open. Shoot an antlerless deer during the nine-day gun season with a bow, it can be registered using a valid antlerless authorization, regardless if the permit came with a gun license or bow license.

Group hunting is a gun deer thing, not archery at all. Both hunters must be licensed for a gun, wearing blaze orange, and actively hunting deer with a gun. The two hunters must have agreed to the hunter compact and be in close contact.

During any antlerless season (four-day antlerless and antlerless only Holiday season, for example), only antlerless deer can be taken, bow or gun. An archer could take a buck in a unit which is not participating in the antlerless season, such as the Holiday Hunt season. The four day antlerless season was statewide.

Bucks that have shed both antlers are considered antlerless deer.

Some hunters misunderstand that a gun is considered loaded if a loaded clip is placed in a gun or magazine regardless of whether or not there is a cartridge in the chamber. An empty clip or magazine can be placed in an unloaded gun and does not make the gun loaded. A filled clip could be inside a gun case with a gun, but not in the gun.

It would seem that the old gun casing law, now no longer in place, was one last reminder to check to see if there was a cartridge in the gun or in the magazine. There is no way to load or unload a gun if it’s in a case without removing the gun or partially removing it from the case.

Knowing your target and what may be beyond could have been involved in two cow elk killed in the Jackson County gang this year. This year’s hunting regulations make a special point reminding hunters of the differences between elk and white-tailed deer, cows and does, bulls and bucks.

Some of the nine-day gun deer season accidents involved loaded guns inside vehicles. If hunters were required to case their guns before getting inside a vehicle or placing the gun inside the vehicle maybe these incidents would not have happened.

Change the law back to something similar to what it was. Save a life. A life is worth the tiny inconvenience and the gun is protected, as well as the scope, from many damages.