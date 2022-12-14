Winter activities filling year’s end

Ice fishing, in places, is beginning to gather steam, but the snow will add to some unsure conditions.

Insulating snow makes building ice more difficult. Six inches of snow makes seeing thin, weak spots more difficult. And in the end snow blocks light getting to the water and cutting down of plants photosynthesizing and releasing oxygen. Fish have to move more to find the right conditions. And so do anglers.

Some shops have a better supply of ice gear than the past two years.

Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe, has tip-ups and jigs for all.

“If I can find the fishing gear; I have guns all over the place. Guys have already brought them in to be cleaned and repaired, those who are done for the season,” Martin said. “But I need time to get at them now.”

Wally Banfi, at Wilderness Fish and Game, surmises all shelves look good for a change.

“Ice fishing is moving, some say, to more specialized gear with custom rods, some as high as $120. Rods are getting longer and faster (flexible). It’s a good idea to change line and some specialized lines are now available that are easier to see, lines that sink, braded lines, and lines that are more invisible underneath,” Banfi said. “Gun cleaning and repair has turned on big time. Maybe some learned the hard way before the last gun deer season.”

Repairs and parts were so backed up at Doug Williams’ D W Sports Center in Portage he had a standing joke if someone asked if he’d be able to fix a gun brought in the week before a season.

“Can you fix this? Sure I’d say and walk them over to look at the new guns,” Williams said. “We’ve stocked up on stocking stuffers in jigs and gloves, ice poles and boxes of the ammunition they’ve been waiting for.”

Bird feeding has been great back on farm, too, Williams says, guessing it’s about 40 pounds a week to feed the birds.

Kate Mosley, at Kate’s Bait on State Highway 23 north of Dodgeville by Governor Dodge State Park, is ready for anglers. This is where Cox Hollow and Twin Valley lakes have a few inches of ice in bays and close to landings.

“I’m fully stocked here after a busy season helping sample and register deer,” Mosley said. “Minnows, shiners, spikes, waxies, I’ve got it all.”

A few anglers continue to try the strips of raw beaver tail flesh for walleyes and panfish, if they can find it. Some have purchased an actual tail from local trappers.

In addition to the antlerless-only Holiday Deer season opening Dec. 24, turkey season remains open in most zones, rabbit and squirrels seasons continue through February and Kelly Maguire, at Portage Game Farm, is putting out the last of ring-necked pheasant on 25 public properties.

Known as a Holiday release, these 2,800 birds will be stocked in southern and central Wisconsin public hunting areas as a special option for those who missed out on the earlier part of the season.

“We’re already gearing up for having 75,000 birds ready for the 2023 season and maybe a few more clubs participating in the day-old-chick program where 16 groups were involved this year. That number dropped from 29 during COVID,” Maguire said. “Our indoor breeding flock will come indoors, get added hours of light and special laying feed to initiate egg production. This starts things two weeks ahead of the outdoors breeders.”

In spite of a special spread in the hunting regulations pamphlet on “Don’t Shoot an Elk,” two cows were illegally killed in the Black River Falls gang in Jackson County during the nine-day gun deer season. The separate events are under investigation with wardens asking for information from the public on these cases.

Two new baiting and feeding restrictions went in place in Lincoln and Shawano counties when a wild deer and game farm deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The restrictions on baiting and feeding are now in place.

Deer tallies have grown to a total of 309,186 (159,320 bucks, 149,866 antlerless). Archers (35,180) and crossbowers (55,773) totals continue to add up, too. Recently, muzzleloader hunters amassed 5,064 animals, 2,064 being bucks.

New snow brings new opportunities in southern Wisconsin including skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, tracking, birding, bird feeding, and photography.

Some winter outdoors activities are more injury-likely, so be careful on ice, snow, and highways. Deer continue to move at dusk as they seek corn and soybean stubble to find waste grain.

Recreating as a team is good advice during winter.