Rio Fall River's Adam Bristol finished the Westfield Pioneer Invite with a time of 20 minutes, 45 seconds, which was good enough for 20th place, as the boys team finished sixth with 163 points.
The Rebels also had four runners finish in the top 40. Isaace Severson finished 31st at 22:35 while Josh Dietzenbach finished 35th at 23:18. Then Dylan Freeman and Pierson Schneider finished 38 and 39 with times of 24:51 and 25:02, respectively.
On the girls side, Riley Landsverk finished 27th at 27:17, and Kylee Schraufnagel took 34th at 28:12.
