PREP FOOTBALL: Pardeeville picks experience, tabs Hepp as next head coach

PARDEEVILLE — The previous two people to serve as Pardeeville’s head football coach were both first time head coaches. When it came time to pick the program’s next head coach, the school decided to hire somebody with plenty of experience leading a high school football program.
At Monday’s Pardeeville School Board meeting, the board approved the hiring of Bob Hepp as the school’s new varsity football coach. Hepp brings 22 years as a varsity football head coach to his new job, including most recently at Portage High School, where he was the Warriors head coach in 2017 and 2018.
Hepp replaces Tyler Johnson as Pardeeville’s head coach. Johnson, who resigned in April, compiled a record of 18-20 and had a pair of playoff appearances in his four seasons with Bulldogs.
Hepp, a native of nearby Randolph, said he is excited to get back into football after not coaching last fall.
“I would like to get back into coaching. Pardeeville has always had a good athletic history, with football, basketball and baseball, they have good athletics,” Hepp said. “I just felt the timing and opportunity was right to see if I could get back into coaching.”
Hepp’s 22 years of head coaching experience includes stops at Independence, East Troy, Viroqua, Manitowoc, Campbellsport and Portage. Those seasons include some successful years. At East Troy, Hepp turned the Trojans from a winless team in his first season in 1987 to an 8-1 squad in 1990.
During two stints at Viroqua, Hepp complied a 41-16 record and led the Blackhawks to the playoffs four times, including a trip to the Division 4 quarterfinals in 1997.
In the first of two stints at Campbellsport, Hepp led the Cougars to four straight playoff appearances, including a trip to the Division 3 quarterfinals in 2002. In his second stint as the head coach at the school, Hepp’s teams were 24-24 and went to the playoffs three straight years.
In two seasons at Portage, Hepp was 2-16.
Pardeeville High School principal Jason LeMay, who was on the hiring committee for the head football coaching job, along with the school’s activities director Alex Hammerschmidt, head boys basketball coach and assistant football coach Chris Lindert and head wrestling coach and volunteer assistant football coach Jesse Huset, said Hepp’s ability to rebuild football programs, as well as his experience, made him an attractive hire.
“Obviously his years of experience were also very enticing for us, and a direction we could use at this time,” LeMay said.
At Monday’s board meeting, Hammerschmidt said Hepp was one of 12 applicants for job. Of those 12 applicants, eight were interviewed. Four of those eight went through a second round of interviews with Hepp emerging as the best candidate.
Hepp is taking over a Bulldog team that was 4-6 last season and finished fourth in the Trailways Large Conference with a 3-3 league record. Pardeeville’s season ended with a 55-28 loss to Manawa in the opening round of the Division 6 playoffs. Pardeeville also graduated 12 seniors from last year’s team, including the entire starting offensive line.
One of the biggest challenges Hepp sees with his new job is low participation numbers.
“Right now the numbers need to come up. That’s primarily the No. 1 thing,” Hepp said. “I don’t know with enrollment or what the reason for the small numbers are. I think they have like 29 players signed up, so we have to increase that. That’s going to be the No. 1 focus, to see if we can get kids out.
“Football is a numbers game, no matter where you’re at. That takes a little bit of time. We’ll try to do different things, but we will try to increase the player participation numbers.”
Hepp, who is currently a teacher at Wayne Bartels Middle School in Portage, said his approach to getting kids out for football includes implementing a weight program that will allow them to be physically competitive at the high school level. He also said playing time and having fun are important when it comes to keeping kids with the program.
“We try to play several kids, and that goes down to JV and middle school. We want to play a lot of kids and play them all the time, so they keep enthused about playing in the program,” Hepp said. “And just try to make the game enjoyable, practices and treating the players with respect, and just trying to create an environment and a culture that they enjoy being a part of. Ultimately, you have to be successful, but hopefully you combine those things together and that’s the end product.”
Hepp said he has run a variety of different offenses in his 22 seasons as a head coach, usually focusing on a system that best fits his players. At Pardeeville, Hepp is hoping to change things up a bit, getting away from the spread offense the team featured in recent years.
“Without having a whole lot of time to process what they’ve done, and where we’re at, we’ll probably be a little more with an I (formation) under center, but I would like to be able to get to a wing-T type system,” Hepp said. “Maybe we’ll keep a little bit of the spread that they’ve done, but basically it’s kind of build around the athletes that we have at the lower levels and eventually we get to a wing-T concept. You need to see how many running backs we have, how many linemen we have. That’s at least going to be the starting point going forward.”
Speaking of going forward, the summer leading into the upcoming football season is like none other. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, nobody knows what the fall sports seasons are going to look like, or even if there will be season.
Hepp recognizes the challenges the pandemic presents him as he transitions into a new job.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been in a situation where it’s June 15th and there’s so many questions going forward, so who knows what’s going to happen,” Hepp said. “We’ll just keep trying to plan, and hopefully things will work out, and we’ll just go from there and be ready to make adjustments as the year goes.”
If the 2020 football season happens, Hepp’s first season with the Bulldogs will also be Pardeeville’s first season in a newly-formed conference. Statewide realignment for football has Pardeeville competing the Eastern Suburban Conference this fall, along with Cambridge, Marshall, Waterloo, Clinton, Dodgeland, Markesan and Palmyra-Eagle.
Pardeeville’s season is scheduled to open Aug. 21 with a non-conference game against Cambria-Friesland before the non-conference portion of the schedule wraps up on Aug. 28 at Poynette. Hepp is looking forward to getting the chance to the take the field with the Bulldogs.
“I’m excited. Pardeeville is a wonderful community and school with a wonderful athletic tradition,” Hepp said. “I’m excited to get started.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!