PREP FOOTBALL: Pardeeville picks experience, tabs Hepp as next head coach

Hepp is taking over a Bulldog team that was 4-6 last season and finished fourth in the Trailways Large Conference with a 3-3 league record. Pardeeville’s season ended with a 55-28 loss to Manawa in the opening round of the Division 6 playoffs. Pardeeville also graduated 12 seniors from last year’s team, including the entire starting offensive line.

One of the biggest challenges Hepp sees with his new job is low participation numbers.

“Right now the numbers need to come up. That’s primarily the No. 1 thing,” Hepp said. “I don’t know with enrollment or what the reason for the small numbers are. I think they have like 29 players signed up, so we have to increase that. That’s going to be the No. 1 focus, to see if we can get kids out.

“Football is a numbers game, no matter where you’re at. That takes a little bit of time. We’ll try to do different things, but we will try to increase the player participation numbers.”

Hepp, who is currently a teacher at Wayne Bartels Middle School in Portage, said his approach to getting kids out for football includes implementing a weight program that will allow them to be physically competitive at the high school level. He also said playing time and having fun are important when it comes to keeping kids with the program.