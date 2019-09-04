FRIESLAND - Dennis W. Dykstra, aged 77, died Monday, September 2, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison after a courageous battle with health conditions.
He was born on March 17, 1942, near Friesland, Wis., the son of Cliff and Cordula (Treptow) Dykstra and lived most of his life in the Friesland area. He graduated from Cambria Union High School and Central College in Pella, Iowa. He taught briefly at Pardeeville High School before serving in the U.S. Army. After returning from a tour of duty in Vietnam, he entered the family business, Cliff’s, Inc., with his father and brother and helped to manage it until the time of his death.
Dennis served as a volunteer in the Friesland Fire Department for 42 years until his health made further service impossible. He also served as a member and officer of the Friesland Chamber of Commerce for many years. He served as a Sunday school teacher and superintendant as well as deacon and elder in the First Reformed Church of Friesland. In recent years, he found blessing in being part of a Bible study ministry at Fox Lake Correctional Institution. His prayer was that his life would bring glory to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He married Louise Sjoerdsma on June 17, 1978, and they enjoyed many activities together for 41 years. They enjoyed traveling in the States, as well as Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Dennis was a quiet, gentle man who found pleasure in reading, music, and theater. He was a tinkerer and could repair almost anything.
Dennis will be deeply missed by his wife, Louise, as well as other family members. He is survived by his sister, Joyce (Dallas) Stratman of Caledonia, Mich.; his brother, Stanley (Patricia / Sissy) of Williamsburg, Va.; his brother, Terry (Diane / Dede) of Cambria; his sister, Pam (Gary) Hagarty of Mount Olive, Ill.; and his sister-in-law, Marcia Dykstra of Cambria. He is further survived by mother-in-law, Shirley Sjoerdsma of Randolph; brother-in-law, Glen (Judy) Sjoerdsma of Randolph; brother-in-law, Dave (Sharon) Sjoerdsma of Randolph; sister-in-law, Ellen (John) Dekker of Wyoming, Mich.; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Larry A. Dykstra.
A memorial service to celebrate Dennis’s life will be held Sunday, September 8, at 4:00 P.M., at the First Reformed Church of Friesland, 107 E. Winnebago St. Friends may visit with the family from 1:30 until the time of the service. Inunrment will take place at Friesland Cemetery with graveside military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Christian radio station WCNP FM at P.O. Box 43, Reedsburg, Wis., 53959.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
