Gene A. Steinich, Columbia

COLUMBIA - Gene Allen Steinich went to his heavenly home on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Randolph Health Services, Randolph, Wis. Gene was born at home in Scott Township, Columbia County, Wis., on Jan. 24, 1941, to Elmer and Frances Verl (Froehlich) Steinich. He was baptized March 1, 1941, and confirmed on Jan. 31, 1952, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Friesland, Wis. He remained a lifelong member of Trinity and served on the Church Council several times, holding several offices.

Gene graduated from Cambria Union High School in 1959, part of the first class to graduate from the new school building. He served his country in the Air National Guard from 1961 to 1967. He was a lifelong dairy farmer, having begun working with his father while he was still in school. He retired from dairy farming in 2004. Then he began raising beef, miniature donkeys, and miniature horses.

On Sept. 5, 1964, he married the love of his life, Marjorie Kay Schilling. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters, Cyndi and Cherie.

Gene enjoyed music, especially polka, country gospel, old country, and blue grass. He enjoyed dancing and could “cut a rug” with the best of them. He enjoyed vacationing out west, in Branson, Tenn. and in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. In his later years, Gene became an avid poet.