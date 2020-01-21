John Van Wie, 74, Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS - John C. Van Wie, age 74, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed from this earthly world into the hands of God on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, in Wisconsin Dells, with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, with full Military Honors provided by the American Legion Post #187 of Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church on Friday, Jan. 24, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with Moments of Remembrance to be shared at 6:30 p.m. An additional visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

John was born to Jack and Dorothy Van Wie on April 3, 1945 and lived his entire life in Wisconsin Dells. In July of 1967, John married the love of his life and soulmate, Joanne Amend of Portage, Wis. John was a man who cared deeply about his family, his faith, and his community and wholeheartedly dedicated his life to all three. He took to heart the phrase, “In the same way, faith by itself, if not accompanied by action, is dead.” James 2:17 NIV.