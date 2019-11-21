SUN PRAIRIE / FALL RIVER - Laverne "Doc" Brumm, age 79, of Sun Prairie, died peacefully at home on Nov. 16, 2019. Doc was born on May 19, 1940, in the Town of Medina, the son of Frederick and Catherine (Kottwitz) Brumm.
Doc worked at Dairy Equipment Company in Madison, retiring in 2005. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1958, where he excelled in multiple sports. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in April of 1959. He served his country until 1962.
Survivors include his sons, Todd (Linda) of Fall River, and Scott (Angie) of Windsor; three grandchildren, Jimmy and Colin Brumm and Chase Robson; one great-grandchild, Brady Owen, whom he loved and admired so much; one sister Sharon (Dick) Powers of Columbus; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; dear grandson Owen; and a cousin Jim Splittgerber.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie. Pastor Sandy Scheible will preside. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home on Thursday. Doc will be laid to rest to hunt and fish at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus. In lieu of flowers a memorials may be made to Sun Prairie Lions Club.
