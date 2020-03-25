Phillip Kastner, 91, Mauston

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, with Chaplain Chris Thorne officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery near Dallas, Wis. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m.

Philip was born Jan. 22, 1929, in Philadelphia, Penn., the son of Philip and Anna (Merk) Kastner. He grew up in Philadelphia, enlisted into the Navy, and while at Great Lakes Naval Base he met Joan Blyton. They married in Aug. of 1951. He served aboard the U.S.S. Charles P. Cecil destroyer. Following an honorable discharge, Philip returned to Chicago and drove semi for over 40 years, with over 4 million miles of safe driving. In 1968, he and Joan moved to rural Mauston, where they have lived since. Phil enjoyed hobby farming with beef cattle and attending garage sales and auctions with his wife. He was known for his trucker/sailor sense of humor and ability to make friends with anybody.