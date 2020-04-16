Stanley R. "Stan" McAliley, 90, Columbus

COLUMBUS - Stanley R. “Stan” McAliley, age 90, was called to his eternal home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born, the son of the late Reverend John R. and Mildred (Anderson) McAliley, on Jan. 3, 1930, in Trenton, N.J. Stan graduated from Maryville High School in Maryville, Tenn. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Stan was married to Caroline Doering on Sept. 19, 1953 in Columbus at the First Presbyterian Church. Stan enjoyed sports throughout his life but it was golf where he excelled and loved playing as often as he could through the years. A recent highlight was his trip on the Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C.