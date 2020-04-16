Stanley R. "Stan" McAliley, 90, Columbus

COLUMBUS - Stanley R. “Stan” McAliley, age 90, was called to his eternal home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born, the son of the late Reverend John R. and Mildred (Anderson) McAliley, on Jan. 3, 1930, in Trenton, N.J. Stan graduated from Maryville High School in Maryville, Tenn. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Stan was married to Caroline Doering on Sept. 19, 1953 in Columbus at the First Presbyterian Church. Stan enjoyed sports throughout his life but it was golf where he excelled and loved playing as often as he could through the years. A recent highlight was his trip on the Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
Stan was devoted to his family. He loved and enjoyed time spent with his wife and children camping, boating and taking family trips together. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Columbus.
Survivors include his wife, Caroline of Columbus; three children, Mary Ann (William) Korn of Bakersfield Calif., Randall McAliley of Fall River, and Susan (Matthew) McAliley-Weiner of Seattle Wash.; grandchildren, Corrie McAliley of Rio, Sara McAliley (Jeff Statz) of Columbus, and Bryan Korn of Bakersfield, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Bella, Beau, Nola Bornick, and Evan Statz; brothers-in-law, Robert (Peg) Doering and Warren Larson; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Stacy McAliley; daughter-in-law, Terri McAliley; brother and sister-in-law, John, Jr. and Maebelle McAliley; sister and brother-in-law, Julia and Donald Detwiler; and sisters, Virginia Cole and Patricia Larson.
A family service was held. Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus
920-623-5850
