Church Services 11/20/20

ASSEMBLY OF GOD
PRAISE CHURCH
119 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam. 920-885-7485, praisechurchbd@gmail.com. Pastor Randal Carey, 920-382-8681, praisechurchbd@gmail.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, last Sunday of month. agbeaverdam.wordpress.com.
BAPTIST
HARMONY BAPTIST CHURCH
N8954 Highway W, Beaver Dam, 920-318-0832, harmonybaptist.beaverdam@gmail.com. Pastor Peter Ostrander, 920-318-0832, harmonybaptist.beaverdam@gmail.com. Worship services, 10:45 a.m. Communion, first Sunday of month. harmonybaptistwi.org.
NEW TESTAMENT BAPTIST CHURCH
N2232 Du Borg Road, Columbus. 920-623-3600, ntbc.columbus@gmail.com. Pastor Todd Werner; Pastor Chris Blevins. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. ntbc-columbus.org.
CATHOLIC
ANNUNCIATION PARISH
305 W. Green St., Fox Lake. 920-928-3513, annunciationparish305@gmail.com. Rev. John Radetski, 920-960-8029, frjjar77@gmail.com. Worship services, 8 a.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. Friday; 6 p.m. Saturday; 8:30 a.m. Sunday, limited seating, masks recommended. Communion, every mass. visitannunciationparish.org.
HOLY FAMILY CHURCH
304 Prairie St., Reeseville. 920-927-3102, triparish@charter.net. Pastor Michael Erwin, 920-887-2082 Ext. 302, triparish@charter.net. Worship services, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. Sundays. triparishwi.com.
ST. COLUMBKILLE CHURCH
W10802 Highway TT, Elba. 920-927-3102, triparish@charter.net. Pastor Michael Erwin, 920-887-2082 Ext. 302, triparish@charter.net. Worship services, 7 p.m. Thursday; 8 a.m. Sunday. triparishwi.com.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH
714 Church St., Clyman. 920-927-3102, triparish@charter.net. Pastor Michael Erwin, 920-887-2082 Ext. 302, triparish@charter.net. Worship services, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; 5 p.m. Saturday. triparishwi.com.
CHRISTIAN REFORMED
SECOND CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH
332 Tamarack St., Randolph. 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Pastor Keith Buist, 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. secondcrcrandolph.org.
FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH
401 Stone St., Beaver Dam. 920-887-8577, faithcommunitychurch.us @gmail.com. Pastor Jason Ruis, 320-980-6253, jasonruis@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. faithchurchbd.com.
EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH
EDGEWOOD COMMUNITY CHURCH
201 Edgewood Drive, Waupun. 920-324-5007, jhoman@edgewoodcommunity.org. Pastor Roger Knowlton, 920-324-5007. Worship services, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, indoors with masks; 8:45 a.m. Sunday, outdoors, bring chair or blanket. edgewoodcommunity.org.
LUTHERAN CHURCH IN AMERICA
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
1209 Circle Drive West, Beaver Dam. 920-885-3396, info@stjohnsbd.org. Rev. Bryan Lagerstam, 920-885-3396, pastor@stjohnsbd.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. stjohnsbd.org.
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH
16 S. Walnut St., Mayville. 920-387-5710, stpaulmayville@gmail.com. Pastor Sara Gillispie, 920-387-5710, stpaulmayville@gmail.com. Worship services, 5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third full weekend of month. stpaulmayville.org.
LUTHERAN–MISSOURI SYNOD
PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
400 Hillcrest Drive, Beaver Dam. 920-887-1272, peacelutheran@bdpeacelutheran.org. Pastor Mark Wenzel, 920-887-1272 Ext. 11, pastorwenzel@bdpeacelutheran.org; Pastor Bruce Meier, 920-887-1272 Ext. 12, pastormeier@bdpeacelutheran.org. Worship services, 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Thursday. Communion, at every service. beaverdampeace.360unite.com.
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH
N7074 Highway V, Horicon. 920-485-6687, ststeph@ststephen-lcms.org. Rev. Daniel Seehafer, 920-485-6687 Ext. 306; Rev. Jonathan Szczesny, 920-485-6687 Ext. 307. Worship services, 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday of month. ststephen-lcms.org.
ST. STEPHEN LUTHERAN CHURCH
505 N. Palmatory St., Horicon. 920-485-6687, ststeph@ststephen-lcms.org. Rev. Daniel Seehafer, 920-485-6687 Ext. 306; Rev. Jonathan D. Szczesny, 920-485-6687 Ext. 307. Worship services, 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 1 p.m. first Sunday of month. Communion, first and third Saturday of month; 8 a.m., first and third Sunday; 10:30 a.m. second and fourth Sunday. ststephen-lcms.org.
METHODIST
TRINITY CHURCH-UNITED METHODIST
308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam. 920-887-7211, office@trinityumbd.org. Rev. Cherie Forret, 920-887-7211 ext. 1005, pastor@trinityumbd.org. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, virtual only. Communion, first Sunday of month. trinityumbd.org.
NON-DENOMINATIONAL
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
W9654 Beaverland Parkway, Beaver Dam. 920-763-2110, crosswalkcc@yahoo.com. Pastor Randy Schaub, 608-220-2896, crosswalkcc@yahoo.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. crosswalkcc.met.
EAST FRIESLAND NEW COVENANT CHURCH
N8879 E. Friesland Road, Randolph. info@eastfriesland.org. Pastor Stephen Robbins, 262-995-3699. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. eastfriesland.org.
NON-DENOM EVANGELICAL
NEW LIFE FELLOWSHIP
457 Second St., Randolph. 608-695-5767, info@nlfellowship.org. Sr. Pastor Elliott Pollasch, 920-210-1891, epollasch@gmail.com; Asst. Pastor Christopher Pollasch, 608-695-5767, cpollasch@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, last Sunday of month. nlfellowship.org.
PRESBYTERIAN USA
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
147 N. Spring St., Columbus. 920-623-3350, firstpreschurchcolumbus@gmail.com. Worship service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month.
UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
COLUMBUS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
222 S. Dickason Blvd., Columbus. 920-623-3625, nancy.buss@columbusumc.org. Pastor Kimberly Brumm, 608-289-8615, kbrumm@sbcglobal.net. Worship services, online only. https://columbusumc.org.
WI EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN SYNOD
BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL
269 N. Lake St., Hustisford. 920-349-3244, office@bethanyhustisford.com. Pastor Jonathan Loescher, 920-349-3244, pastor@bethanyhustisford.com. Worship services, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. Communion, second and fourth Sunday and the Wednesday prior. bethanyhustisford.com.
ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
400 S. Main St., Juneau. 920-386-3313, church@stjohnsjuneau.org. Pastor Paul Schupmann, 920-386-3313, pschupmann@stjohnsjunuea.org; Pastor David Brandt, 920-386-3313, dbrandt@stjohnsjuneau.org. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; Communion, second, fourth and fifth Sunday. stjohnsdodgecounty.com.
ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
716 Clinton St., Horicon. 920-386-3313, church@stjohnsjuneau.org. Pastor Paul Schupmann, 920-386-3313, pschupmann@stjohnsjunuea.org; Pastor David Brandt, 920-386-3313, dbrandt@stjohnsjuneau.org. Worship services, 5 p.m. Saturday; Communion, second, fourth and fifth weekends. stjohnsdodgecounty.com.
ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
105 Juneau Road, Lowell. 920-386-3313, church@stjohnsjuneau.org. Pastor Paul Schupmann, 920-386-3313, pschupmann@stjohnsjunuea.org; Pastor David Brandt, 920-386-3313, dbrandt@stjohnsjuneau.org. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, second, fourth and fifth Sunday. stjohnsdodgecounty.com.
ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
110 Edgelawn Drive, Fox Lake. 920-928-3296, info@stjohnsfoxlake.org. Pastor David Nottling, 920-928-3250, revdnottling@gmail.com. Worship services, 8 and 10 a.m., Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday, limit of 60 people, register online. Communion, every service, register online. stjohnsfoxlake.org.
ST. MATTHEW’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
306 Herman St., Iron Ridge. 920-625-6600, office@stmatthewironridge.com. Pastor Larry Mose, 920-625-6600, pastormose@stmatthewironridge.com. Worship services, 7 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday. stmatthewironridge.com.
ST. STEPHEN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN
300 West St., Beaver Dam. 920-885-3309, office@saintstephen.org. Pastor Seth Dorn, 920-631-7028, pastorsdorn@gmail.com; Pastor Philip Heyer, 920-887-1117, pastorheyer@saintstephen.org; Pastor Paul Stratman, 920-885-6960, pcstratman@gmail.com. Worship services, 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday; 1:30 p.m. Friday; 8, 9, 10, 11 a.m. Sunday. Communion, all services except Friday. ssbdwels.com.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
812 Western Ave., Columbus. 920-623-5180, office@zioncrusaders.com. Pastor Timothy Schwartz, 509-480-2967, tschwartz24@gmail.com; Pastor Ben Zuberbier, 920-517-7940, pastorbenzuberbier@gmail.com. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, on four Sunday months, the first and fourth Sunday; on five Sunday months, the first, third and fifth Sunday. zioncolumbus.org.
