Church Services 12/13/19

W11355 Highway 127, Portage. William Grimm, pastor. 742-4286. Sunday worship, 9 a.m.

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church

303 Park St., Arlington. 635-4825. The Rev. Christopher Amen. Divine service, Sundays, 8 and 10:30 a.m., Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.

St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church (WELS)

Fall River. 920-484-3433. Pastor Tim Gumm. Sunday worship, 9:45 a.m.

Spring Prairie Lutheran Church (ELCA)

Corner of County Roads C and DM, Keyeser. 846-4178. Interim Pastor Loren Schumacher. Sunday worship, Summer 9 a.m., Fall 10 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church (WELS)

Friesland. Pastor John Hildebrant. Sunday worship, 8:45 or 10:15 a.m. For times, call 920-348-5189.

Trinity Lutheran Church

W5940 Chestnut St., Packwaukee. 589-5138. Pastor Larry Sheppard. Sunday service, 8:30 a.m.

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (WELS)