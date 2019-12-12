PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: A team-by-team look at the Badger North Conference

Head coach: Tyer Fish, first season.
Last season: Baraboo slumped through last season, ultimately finishing 1-22 overall. The Thunderbirds, who went winless at 0-14 in Badger North Conference play, closed out the season with a 70-40 WIAA Division 2 regional loss at Reedsburg.
Program history: Baraboo went 24-69, including 4-48 in the Badger North, in four years under head coach Darrin Berger. The T-Birds have lost 29 straight conference games dating back to 2016-17. Fish was a guard on the last Baraboo team to have a winning record, going 12-11 in 2010-11. He was also on the roster when Baraboo won its last playoff game, a 63-62 regional final win at Watertown in 2009.
Key departures: Caden Blum, the only T-Bird to earn All-Badger North honors last season, graduated last spring after a career in which he earned four varsity letters. The 6-foot-5 big man earned honorable mention recognition after leading Baraboo with 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Noah Jackson (6.2 ppg) and Caden Carpenter (2.1 ppg) also graduated after starting last season.
Key returning players: Senior Calvin Peterson is back to run the offense after scoring 7.9 points per game from the point guard last season. He will run the show for a team that also brings back junior Justin Philipp (4.2 ppg) and senior Max Koenig (4.1 ppg).
Breakout candidates: Everyone will have an opportunity to break out for Baraboo this winter. Peterson is in position to take over the offense, and could be one of the leading scorers in the Badger North. Jackson and Philipp are also in featured roles, while senior Graham Langkamp, junior Owen Nachtigal and sophomore Gabe McReynolds will see a significant increase in minutes. Senior forward Joe White Eagle was out with a torn ACL last season.
The skinny: Fish, a Baraboo alum and former assistant coach, looks to bring enthusiasm to a program looking to return to competitiveness after a 2018-19 season that saw them give up 62.5 points per game and lose all 14 Badger North games by double digits. Baraboo is leaning on a hardworking senior class to get the program going in the right direction once again. If the T-Birds can stay engaged all season, they’ll have the ability to be much more competitive in conference games. The early returns for Baraboo are good, as it matched last year’s win total with a 52-51 win over Richland Center at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Nov. 30.
Head coach: Tim Ladron, 12th season (162-102).
Last season: Finished 16-8 overall and third in the Badger North at 9-5. Almost upset state-ranked Kimberly on Jan. 12 then won 10 of 11 before falling to Plymouth in the Division 2 regional semifinals.
Program history: The Golden Beavers have 17 conference championships, all in the defunct Wisconsin Little Ten, but the title they won in 2016-17 in the final year of the conference was their first since 1998. This is year three for the Beavers in the Badger North after finishing third or tied for third the first two years. They have been to the state tournament four times (1937, ’38, ’41, and ’46), winning the Class B championship in ’37 and finishing as Class B runner-up in ’38.
Key departures: Cade Ferron (10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds per game), Jordan Schwanke (10.0, 3.6) and Marshal McGauley (6.5, 5.5).
Key returning players: Nate Abel (11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds per game), Broden Boschert (7.3, 3.2), Brady Helbing and Alex Soto.
Breakout candidates: Abel and Boschert should see their numbers increase significantly now that they’re the go-to scorers, but Helbing could be in for the biggest jump. He barely scored in 2018-19 and he might not score a ton this year, either. But now in the starting line-up, the sophomore had 11 rebounds and nine assists in a season-opening 76-66 win over Greendale on Nov. 30. Ty Bunkoske, who also barely scored last season, had 16 points in that win.
The skinny: Beaver Dam is severely undersized, with their tallest starter being the 6-foot-1 Abel. But the Golden Beavers are blessed with a lot of quickness and a lot of good perimeter shooters. Ladron said before the year that exploiting good match-ups and neutralizing based match-ups, while always the key in basketball, will be especially important this year given the size disadvantage his team will face on an almost nightly basis. The 6-foot Boschert plays bigger than his height suggests and the Golden Beavers are blessed with a lot of depth, however young and inexperienced they may be. Ladron is counting on another big second half of the year once some kinks get ironed out and his talented team is clicking on all cylinders.
Head coach: Craig Weisbrod, 20th season (225-215).
Last season: The Norskies went 19-6 overall, including 11-3 in the Badger North Conference. DeForest captured the regional title but fell to Badger North champion Mount Horeb, 79-64.
Program history: DeForest has never won the Badger North Conference since the league’s inception in 2002-03, but has taken second seven times following last year’s runner-up finish. The Norskies have reached the state tournament once, qualifying in 2012.
Key departures: The Norskies graduated six seniors, including reigning All-Badger North Player of the Year Sawyer Westra. Westra averaged 17.3 points per game last season and was joined as an all-league choice by fellow graduated seniors Jack Bogan (9.8 ppg) and Cody Riggs (8.9 ppg), who earned honorable mention status.
Key returning players: The Norskies return 11 players from last year, including second-team all-league pick Trey Schroeder. The senior guard averaged 12.1 points per game last season and is DeForest’s top returning scorer. The Norskies also bring back seniors Colby Hartig (5.4 ppg) and Jaiden Magli (4.9 ppg).
Breakout candidates: Senior Cade Ludeman and sophomore Max Weisbrod made key impacts last season for the Norskies and will be called upon even more this season with the team’s significant graduation losses. Ludeman averaged 4.9 points per game last season while Weisbrod added 4.6.
The skinny: Even with key graduation losses, including three of their top four scorers, the Norskies are primed to remain in the Badger North title hunt. Schroeder enters his fourth varsity season as DeForest’s backcourt leader and will key the Norskies’ offense. Coach Craig Weisbrod will also rely on Hartig and Magli, as well as an experienced bench as the Norskies try to claim their first-ever Badger North Conference title.
Head coach: Todd Nesheim, 11th season (175-94).
Last season: The Vikings finished just one game short of state tournament, ending the year at 22-4 overall with a 60-58 loss to Elkhorn in a Division 2 sectional final.
Program history: Mount Horeb claimed its fourth Badger North Conference title last season with a perfect 14-0 mark. The Vikings won back-to-back conference titles in 2013-14 and 2014-15. Mount Horeb has made four appearances at the state tournament, most recently in 2015 when it won the Division 2 state title.
Key departures: the Vikings will have plenty of turnover entering this season with the loss of eight seniors to graduation, including four starters. Among the losses are unanimous first-team All-Badger North selections Jason Larson and Gunnar Nortman. Larson led the Vikings in scoring last season, averaging 17 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, while Nortman added 16.4 ppg and 6.7 rpg. Also gone are second-team selection Bryce Farnsworth (9 ppg, 3.8 rpg) and honorable mention pick Dustin Zenz (8.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg).
Key returning players: The cabinet isn’t fully bare for the Vikings, who return junior Owen Ziegler. Mount Horeb’s lone returning starter, the 6-foot-1 senior garnered honorable mention status last season after averaging 8 points and 3 rebounds per game.
Breakout candidates: Behind Ziegler, coach Todd Nesheim will look for senior Carter Gilkes to step up this season. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 1.3 points per game last season, but will assume a much larger role. The Vikings will also turn to Ethan Post, but when the senior forward could hit the floor is unknown following an injury during the football season.
The skinny: The Vikings have a litany of questions heading into the 2019-20 campaign following significant losses. Nesheim believes the group has some potential shooters, but it will take players stepping up. Scoring, rebounding and having a shut-down defender are other major concerns for the Vikings, who will try to capture another league title.
Head coach: Darrin Berger, first season (24-69 in 4 years at Baraboo).
Last season: The Warriors couldn’t snap out of a midseason funk as they finished 5-18 overall, including 3-11 in Badger North play. Portage dropped its playoff opener, suffering a 66-50 loss to Stoughton in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
Program history: Portage’s last conference championship came in 2003, the same year the Warriors qualified for the Division 2 state tournament, where they lost in the semifinals to La Crosse Aquinas. Portage has played in the state tournament four times, winning a state championship in 1982.
Key departures: The Warriors will have plenty of scoring and experience to replace with the graduation of seven seniors. Chief among those is the loss of unanimous first-team All-Badger North pick Eli Considine, who led the league in scoring with 24.8 points per game. Portage also has to make up for the loss of Connor Levander, who added 9.6 points per game a year ago.
Key returning players: Despite the losses, the Warriors return three starters from last season, led by senior Matthew Miles. The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 6 points per game last season and is Portage’s top returning scorer. Along with Miles, fellow starters sophomore Isaac Paul (3.8 ppg) and Kendal Thomson (3.5 ppg) return.
Breakout candidates: After missing all of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Brett Walker is primed for a big senior campaign. The 6-foot guard averaged six points as a sophomore and provides strong shooting and basketball IQ for the Warriors backcourt. Along with Walker, senior Delnato Sheppard Jr. will look to take on a bigger role after averaging 3.9 points per game last season.
The skinny: While there is plenty of new faces, the Warriors still return a good amount of experience from last season. Berger knows that the team will have to learn new systems, but is confident the team’s athleticism and depth can keep them competitive in the always tough Badger North. A hungry senior class, anchored by Miles, Walker, Thomson and Sheppard Jr., is anxious to help the Warriors work up the league rankings.
Head coach: Josh Rupnow, sixth season (49-70).
Last season: Reedsburg went 13-12, including 6-8 to tie for fifth place in the eight-team Badger North. The sixth-seeded Beavers went on a run in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, earning a 70-40 win over No. 11 Baraboo and a 68-65 win over No. 3 McFarland before suffering a 54-50 overtime loss to No. 2 DeForest in the regional finals.
Program history: Reedsburg bounced back from winning just five games in the 2016-17 season by going 12-12 in 2017-18 and 13-12 in 2018-19. The Beavers haven’t finished higher than fifth place in the Badger North since 2013-14, when they went 8-4 to finish as the runner-up to unbeaten Mount Horeb. Reedsburg has six WIAA state tournament appearances in program history, with the last coming in 1975.
Key departures: Wyatt Molitor (4.5 points per game, 4.2 rebounds) and Jacob Dregney (3.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.0 spg, 1.9 apg) led a four-player 2019 graduating class.
Key returning players: The current senior class was part of everything Reedsburg did last season, as the Beavers are returning their four leading scorers. Will Fuhrmann, a 6-foot-1 senior, returns after a 2018-19 season that saw him average 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on the way to earning unanimous All-Badger North honors. Carter Daniels, a 6-foot-2 senior, is also back after putting up 10.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game to earn an honorable mention all-conference nod. Junior Zach Bestor (10.5 ppg) is also back, along with seniors Max Tully (10.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.4 apg) and Danny Kast (3 ppg, 1.4 spg).
Breakout candidates: There won’t be much room for breakouts with so many returning contributors. Bestor, a 5-foot-9 guard, will likely take on an even bigger role after a breakout sophomore season, while Zach Hale is in line for increased minutes after scoring 2.2 points per game last year.
The skinny: The Beavers are back in Badger North contention for the first time since finishing second in 2013-14. Fuhrmann is as established a player as there is in the conference, while he is surrounded by a well-rounded group that has years of experience playing together. The Beavers are undersized, and will rely on guys like Tully, Daniels and Kast to play above their size when defending and rebounding. If everything comes together and the chemistry correlates to wins, the Beavers will be as tough of an out as anyone in the conference.
Head coach: Sean McGann, second season (8-15).
Last season: Sauk Prairie went 8-15 overall, including 6-8 to tie for fifth in the Badger North, in the first season since McGann took over for Levi Massey. The ninth-seeded Eagles suffered a 61-56 loss at No. 8 Monroe in the WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinals.
Program history: Last year was Sauk Prairie’s first losing season since going 11-12 in 2012-13. Sauk Prairie reached the WIAA state tournament in 1996, 1997 and 2010, while qualifying as Sauk City in 1956.
Key departures: Sauk Prairie will replace both of its All-Badger North Conference players from last season. Jack Henderson was a second-team pick after averaging 12.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while Spencer Breunig averaged 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on the way to earning an honorable mention nod. The big men combined to score 24.2 of Sauk Prairie’s 50.3 points per game.
Key returning players: Trevor Spray is the only returning Eagle to average at least 10 points per game last year. The 6-foot-7 senior will team up with 6-foot-7 junior Brandt Wilson to form a long, versatile frontcourt that earned extensive starting experience last season. Ben German returns at point guard, while Tyler Uselman and Parker Breunig also return in the backcourt.
Breakout candidates: There are a lot more touches available to Spray and Wilson after the graduation of Henderson and Breunig. The Eagles also anticipate using their versatility to play a faster pace that should open up the floor. German has also taken on more of a leadership role, while Isaac Breunig, a 6-foot-1 junior, is also expected to play increased minutes.
The skinny: Sauk Prairie is entering the 2019-20 season with a lot more familiarity in McGann’s second year. The head coach is looking for the Eagles to play with more enthusiasm, sparking energy by playing a faster pace on both ends of the court. Sauk Prairie allowed the second-fewest points per game in the Badger North last year, while also scoring the second-fewest points. McGann plans to even those numbers out this year, playing a freer style of basketball that should cater to the versatility skill set provided by Spray, Wilson and an experienced backcourt that has a better feel how to run the offense. The Eagles will look to return to contention in a relatively wide open conference as McGann continues to shape his program.
Head coach: Dana MacKenzie, 16th season (260-125).
Last season: The Warriors finished 15-10 overall, including 7-7 in Badger North Conference play. Waunakee captured the Division 1 regional title, but fell in the sectional semifinal for the second straight year with a 65-52 loss to Madison La Follette.
Program history: Waunakee has won nine Badger North titles. The Warriors have qualified for the state tournament three times in the last decade, including a runner-up finish in 2016.
Key departures: The Warriors will again have plenty to replace with the loss of seven seniors to graduation, including four All-Badger North Conference selections. Leading scorers Will Knatz and Josh Cash, who averaged 12 points per game, are gone after garnering second team and honorable mention status. Also gone are honorable mention picks Zach Deering (8 points per game) and Josh Block (4.9 ppg).
Key returning players: Even with the losses, Waunakee returns seven letterwinners, led by Caden Nelson. The 6-foot-3 junior forward/guard is the Warriors top-returning scorer after averaging 8.7 points per game last season. Waunake also welcomes back junior Casey Fischer (6.5 ppg).
Breakout candidates: Cutting through all the senior leadership for the Warriors last season was sophomore Andrew Keller. The 6-5 forward averaged 5.8 points per game as a freshman last season and will look to assert his dominance down low for Waunakee in his second varsity campaign.
The skinny: For the second consecutive season, the Warriors will have a number of fresh faces hitting the hardwood this season. Waunakee must replace six seniors, including four all-league selections, if it wants to once again contend for a Badger North title. Even with the losses, the Warriors return a good amount of experience and scoring, led by the duo of Nelson and Fischer. And with veteran head coach Dana MacKenzie still roaming the sidelines, the Warriors remain in good hands.