PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: A team-by-team look at the Badger North Conference

Program history: The Golden Beavers have 17 conference championships, all in the defunct Wisconsin Little Ten, but the title they won in 2016-17 in the final year of the conference was their first since 1998. This is year three for the Beavers in the Badger North after finishing third or tied for third the first two years. They have been to the state tournament four times (1937, ’38, ’41, and ’46), winning the Class B championship in ’37 and finishing as Class B runner-up in ’38.

Key departures: Cade Ferron (10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds per game), Jordan Schwanke (10.0, 3.6) and Marshal McGauley (6.5, 5.5).

Key returning players: Nate Abel (11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds per game), Broden Boschert (7.3, 3.2), Brady Helbing and Alex Soto.

Breakout candidates: Abel and Boschert should see their numbers increase significantly now that they’re the go-to scorers, but Helbing could be in for the biggest jump. He barely scored in 2018-19 and he might not score a ton this year, either. But now in the starting line-up, the sophomore had 11 rebounds and nine assists in a season-opening 76-66 win over Greendale on Nov. 30. Ty Bunkoske, who also barely scored last season, had 16 points in that win.