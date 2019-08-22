Year in school: Senior.
Position(s): Wide receiver and defensive back.
Nickname: “Training” Bowman
Sports played: Football, powerlifting and track.
Favorite school subject: Any science class or biology class, but I always enjoy any challenge that comes my way in the classroom.
Favorite teacher: Either Dylan Ziegler (science teacher and wide receiver coach) or Timothy White (physical education teacher and retired coach).
Plans for after high school: To play college football and run a successful gym to help people reach their goals.
I got my start in sports: I started baseball and cross country through middle school, but didn’t get as excited about any sport as I did with football when I joined freshmen year.
I wish I could play: Sports like rugby or lacrosse that aren’t available around our area would be really fun to try.
My most memorable sports moment: Praying with my freshmen coach (Timothy White) on the last field I played for him on.
My role models: I have quite a few, but off the field I always look to my parents and grandparents for guidance and they have always been my role models from day one.
Favorite athlete: Adam Thielen.
Favorite opponent: I don’t have one, anyone who lines across from me that shows competition becomes a new favorite every time.
Favorite movie: "Any Given Sunday."
Favorite TV show: Don’t have one.
Most played song on my iPod: "Returns" by NF.
Favorite place to eat out: Either Golden Coral or Chili John’s.
Favorite food: anything with protein in it.
Favorite superhero: Superman.
I drive: An old Chevy Impala.
My dream car: anything that starts.
I wish I could meet: Rich Froning Jr.
Hobbies: Weightlifting and training.
Gameday superstitions: I don’t have any superstitions, but I usually listen to certain playlists or speeches before games to get more excited than I already am.
Most underrated teammate: Brayan De la Cruz.
Team goal for the season: To win every battle -- no matter how small or significant.
NFL or college player that is most similar to me: Adam Thielen.
Who will win the next Super Bowl: I kind of want the Browns to win just one Super Bowl.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff: The Wisconsin Badgers.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: No matter what anyone tells you, you are your strongest motivator. If you want something bad enough, work every day for that thing until it comes to reality. If you want to make a team, become a starter, become all-conference, etc., work for it tirelessly. It is physically impossible to work as hard as you possibly can and lack results. Effort and passion are everything, but you can’t have one without the other.
