Year in school: Senior.
Positions: Defensive line and offensive line.
Nickname: Schmitty.
Sports played: Football, baseball, track and field and basketball.
Favorite school subject: Science.
Favorite teacher: Ms. Kohler.
Plans for after high school: College.
I got my start in sports: When I was in middle school and from my parents.
I wish I could play: Hockey.
My most memorable sports moment: First quarterback sack.
My role models: My parents.
Favorite athlete: J.J. Watt.
Favorite opponent: Portage.
Favorite movie: "Spider-Man: Far From Home."
Favorite TV show: "That 70’s Show."
Most played song on my iPod: "I Got Away with You" by Luke Combs.
Favorite place to eat out: Culver’s.
Favorite food: Steak burrito.
Favorite superhero: Superman.
I drive: A 2004 Silverado.
My dream car: 2020 GMC Denali HD.
I wish I could meet: Luke Combs.
Hobby: Hunting.
Gameday superstitions: Get Subway before the game.
Most underrated teammate: Garrett Schinker.
Team goal for the season: Make the playoffs.
NFL or college player that is most similar to me: Kenny Clark.
Who will win the next Super Bowl: Cleveland Browns.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff: Wisconsin Badgers.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Have fun.
