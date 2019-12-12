PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: A team-by-team look at the Badger North Conference

Editor’s note: Coaches’ career records for all teams are as of the start of the season.
BARABOO THUNDERBIRDS
Head coach: Michael Behl, sixth season (52-89).
Last season: The Thunderbirds finished 5-18 overall and ended with a 38-37 loss to rival Portage in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game.
Program history: The T-Birds have finished between fourth and sixth place in the Badger North each of the five seasons Behl has been at the helm, including taking sixth place at 4-10 last year. Baraboo, which has never made the WIAA state tournament, hasn’t hoisted the Badger North title since 2012-13, when it finished 11-1 in league play.
Key departures: Baraboo graduated an experienced group, including its top-four scorers. Leading scorer Alexis Johnson averaged 11.5 points per game and Haley Hannagan also averaged double-figures with 10.6 ppg, while Lia Kieck added 9.6 ppg.
Key returning players: The T-Birds don’t have any returning starters. Seniors Autumn Klemm, Carly Moon and Cece Oettinger, as well as sophomore McKenzie Gruner all received limited minutes last year.
Breakout candidates: Carly Moon is the only returning T-Bird to play in all 23 games last year and is the leading returning scorer at 1.4 points per game. The senior will have the ball in her hands much more this winter, looking to ignite an offense that is without all of its key contributors from last season.
The skinny: The T-Birds have nearly all their production to replace from a talented senior class, including honorable mention all-conference picks Haley Hannagan, Alexis Johnson and Lia Kieck, that led Baraboo for two years. Every T-Bird will get a chance to take on a larger role. Carly Moon, Autumn Klemm, Cece Oettinger and McKenzie Gruner have all received playing time and should give Baraboo the tools to play strong defense. It’s going to take some time for the offense to get going as the T-Birds grow accustomed to their new roles. Baraboo will look to knock off a couple teams in what will likely be a rebuilding year.
BEAVER DAM GOLDEN BEAVERS
Head coach: Tim Chase, 15th season (252-95).
Last season: Finished 27-1 overall and won the Badger North at 14-0. Won program’s third straight WIAA Division 2 state title with a 65-46 victory over Monroe and ended the season ranked 10th in the country according to both MaxPreps and the USA Today.
Program history: Beaver Dam is 104-5 over the last four years and won the Little Ten Conference in the final eight years of its existence, dating back to the 2009-10 season, before winning the Badger North Conference both of the last two years. The Golden Beavers have been to the state tournament five times — in 1991, 2010, 2017, 2018 and 2019 — and won the state title each of the last three years, tying Milwaukee Washington (from 1994-96), Cuba City (2005-07), Flambeau (2006-08) and Milwaukee Vincent (2007-09) as the only teams in state history to win three straight state championships. They were the Division 1 runner-up in 1991.
Key departures: Tara Stauffacher (11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds per game), Aly Van Loo (8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks per game) and Paige Schumann (7.6 points, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game).
Key returning players: Maty Wilke (13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game), Jada Donaldson (7.4 points, 3.4 assists per game), Natalie Jens (8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 steals per game), Carley Burchardt (5.3 points per game) and Paige Hodgson.
Breakout candidates: Carley Burchardt and Paige Hodgson. The former can get to the basket and is a good defender and the latter is blessed with size (6-foot-3) and above average 3-point shooting ability. The junior Hodgson had three NCAA DI offers as of the start of the year according to WisSports.net, including from UW-Green Bay.
The skinny: All three of the key departures left for DI programs so it could be a work in progress in the early going -- although the Golden Beavers remain blessed with a depth of talent and already own a win over Germantown, the preseason No. 6 team in Division 1 according to WisSports.net. While Beaver Dam did have a comfortable lead pretty much the entire game, the 65-59 victory was the program’s first by single digits over an in-state team since winning 43-41 over Milwaukee Vincent in the 2018 sectional semifinals. All of the losses over the last two years have been to elite teams from out of state, including last year’s 52-43 defeat to Miami Country Day, which finished as the No. 1 team in the country. All eyes will be on the Golden Beavers this year as they try and become the first team in state history to win four straight state titles. But Chase and his program have handled the pressure remarkably well the last three years, so the recipe is written. Now it’s just a matter of, as he says repeatedly, getting better practice by practice and game by game. If Beaver Dam can do that, look out.
DEFOREST NORSKIES
Head coach: Jerry Schwenn, fifth season (57-40).
Last season: The Norskies finished 17-8 overall and finished second in the Badger North for the second time in three seasons, tying for runner-up honors with Reedsburg at 10-4. DeForest captured the regional title last season, but fell to eventual state runner-up Monroe in the sectional semifinal, 71-54.
Program history: DeForest’s last Badger North Conference title came in 2015-16 when the Norskies shared the crown with rival Waunakee after finishing 10-2. The Norskies have played in the state tournament four times, finishing runner-up in their last appearance in 2014.
Key departures: The Norskies graduated just two seniors, including first-team All-Badger North selection Aleah Grundahl. Grundahl averaged a team-high 15 points per game, while Bryn Smith added 4.5 ppg.
Key returning players: DeForest returns four all-league honorable mention selections, led by junior Grace Roth, who averaged 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Norskies also bring back seniors Megan Mickelson (8.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg), Maggie Trautsch (6.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg) and Sam Schaeffer (5 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
Breakout candidates: Senior Taylor Tschumper saw significant minutes last season and will be relied upon more with the loss of Grundahl and Smith. The 5-foot-10 forward averaged 3.8 points per game last season and provides a lot of size and strength down low for the Norskies.
The skinny: DeForest could be right in the mix to capture its first league title in four years with 12 letterwinners back from last year’s team, led by Roth, who according to Schwenn is garnering NCAA Division I and II interest. On top of their experience, the Norskies return a bevy of scoring options with four of their top five scorers returning. While not overly big, DeForest does have decent size with six girls standing 5-foot-9 or taller. DeForest’s experience should keep it in the conversation when it comes to challenging Beaver Dam for the conference title.
MOUNT HOREB VIKINGS
Head coach: Tom Lesar, 13th season (226-209).
Last season: The Vikings finished 6-17 overall, including 3-11 in the Badger North to finish in seventh place. Mount Horeb was bounced early in the postseason, falling to McFarland, 47-35 in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
Program history: Mount Horeb has never won the Badger North Conference since its inception in 2002-03. The Vikings, who have one state tournament appearance in their history, finishing runner-up in 1996, will be under their third coach in five season as Lesar returns for a third stint in charge.
Key departures: The young Vikings didn’t graduate anyone from last season’s team.
Key returning players: Mount Horeb returns all five of its starters from last season, led by honorable mention All-Badger North pick Julia Magnuson. The 6-foot junior averaged 10.7 points and 7.3 points per game last season for the Vikings. Also returning are senior guard Kenzie Coulthard (8.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and junior forward Emma Anderson (6.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg).
Breakout candidates: Senior Liv Yanna saw limited action last season, appearing in just seven games. The 5-8 guard made an impact however, averaging 4.4 points and 2 rebounds per game. Yanna, along with sophomore Grace Vesperman (2.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg) and Olivia Burke (2.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg) will look to expand on their success last season.
The skinny: The Vikings will have to learn a new system under Lesar, but do bring back a wealth of experience, chemistry and hunger to improve according to the experienced head coach. Mount Horeb has considerable size with a pair of 6-foot forwards in Magnuson and sophomore Leah Leibfried, and plenty of scoring depth looking to improve on last season’s paltry 40.5 points per game. Lesar said the group must learn to handle pressure and become accustomed to playing consistent defense, but believes the group can surprise the rest of the league.
PORTAGE WARRIORS
Head coach: Jessica Howe, third season (17-29).
Last season: The Warriors improved on the previous season’s mark by a game, going 9-14 overall. Portage, which finished fifth in the Badger North Conference at 5-9, advanced to the Division 2 regional semifinal before falling to Monona Grove, 81-63.
Program history: Portage has never won the Badger North Conference since joining the league in the 2001-02 season. Portage’s best finish in the Badger North Conference came when it finished second in the league with a 9-3 record in 2014-15. The Warriors do have some tournament history, qualifying for the state tournament seven times, including six times during an eight-year stretch from 1981 to 1988. Portage’s lone state championship came in 1982 when the Warriors finished off an undefeated season with a 52-36 win over Kewaskum.
Key departures: The Warriors graduated four players and will be absent seven total letter-winners from last season. Portage lost a pair of All-Badger North selections in Mackenzie Roth (12.2 points per game) and leading-scorer, senior McKena Yelk (13.9 ppg), who opted not to play this season. Also gone are Tess Wilson (6.8 ppg) and Anika Shortreed (3.6 ppg).
Key returning players: Even with the losses, Portage returns a pair of starters from last year’s team in seniors Brianna Brandner and Katelyn Belleau. Brandner averaged 4.4 points per game while Belleau added 3.6 ppg. Both will assume an even larger role this season. Also back for the Warriors are senior Hilary Nelson (2.6 ppg).
Breakout candidates: A leg injury kept Makenna Bisch from getting called up to the varsity last season, but the junior guard will be thrust into a large role this season. Fellow juniors Emma Kreugziger and Genna Garrigan will also take on more significant roles this season after coming off the bench last season.
The skinny: The Warriors will have to mix returnees and newcomers if they hope to move up the Badger North Conference ranks. Howe is confident the group is capable of doing so, especially given the fact Portage is continuing its offensive and defensive schemes from last season. With that being said, a lot of the Warriors are taking on more expanded responsibilities this season and the team must find a number of consistent scorers with its top three producers all gone from last year’s group, which averaged 47 points per game.
REEDSBURG BEAVERS
Head coach: Mark Simon, 13th season (210-101).
Last season: The Beavers went 16-7, including 10-4 to tie for second place in the Badger North. Reedsburg earned a No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 2 tournament, earning a first-round bye before suffering a 52-47 loss to No. 6 Stoughton in the regional semifinals.
Program history: The Beavers have finished in the top three of the Badger North standings six of the last nine years. Reedsburg has one WIAA state tournament appearance in program history, losing its opening game of the 2012 tournament.
Key departures: Ava Douglas, a four-time all-conference player, graduated with a school-record 452 assists to go along with finishing third in program history with 1,119 points and 16th with 371 rebounds. The point guard scored 14.4 points per game last year. Julia Korklewski graduated as a three-time all-conference pick and the program’s leader with 168 career 3-pointers. Skyler Miller and Alyssa Straka also graduated after earning honorable mention all-conference selections during their careers.
Key returning players: Trenna Cherney (13.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg) and Mahra Wieman (12.0 ppg) are back to lead a talented group of underclassmen that also includes Macie Wieman, McKenzie Bestor, Melissa Dietz and Grace Benish.
Breakout candidates: There is plenty of production to be made up after the loss of the talented four-player senior class of 2019. Cherney and Mahra Wieman will continue to take on bigger roles, while Bestor will take over some of Douglas’ ball-handling duties, and Macie Wieman and Benish will take on more of a scoring role.
The skinny: A young, but relatively experienced, group of Beavers are back to lead a Reedsburg team that took a step forward last season. It might take time to adjust to the loss of a productive senior class headlined by Douglas, but Reedsburg has the talent to compete with just about anybody in the Badger North. They’ll look to take another step forward this year, continuing to develop as the underclassmen go through the program.
SAUK PRAIRIE EAGLES
Head coach: Amber Fiene, third season (13-31).
Last season: Sauk Prairie struggled to a 4-19 mark last season. The Eagles, which finished last in the Badger North last year at 1-13, ended the season with a 66-43 loss to Stoughton in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
Program history: Fiene returns for her third year in charge of an Eagles program that has cycled through coaches for much of the 2010s. Sauk Prairie, which has never made the WIAA state tournament, hasn’t posted a winning record since the 2009-10 season, the last time the Eagles won their last league title after going 10-3 in league play and 20-5 overall.
Key departures: Sauk Prairie graduated honorable mention all-conference selection Riley Breunig, who averaged 9.7 points per game. Also gone are Camryn Ballweg (5.7 ppg), Katie Yanke (5.4 ppg), Taylor Breininger (5.3 ppg) and Katie Mack.
Key returning players: Juniors Naomi Breunig (9.2 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game) and Olivia Breunig (10.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg) are the lone returning starters for the Eagles.
Breakout candidates: Seniors Ella Schad and Lauren Wideen will likely take on larger roles, while sophomores Kate Fishnick and Faith Holler are ready to contribute.
The skinny: Sauk Prairie likes to utilize a deep bench in order to play a high-energy style on both ends of the court. The Eagles bring back several talented scorers, led by Olivia Breunig and Naomi Breunig. They’ll need to shore up a defense that allowed 60.8 points per game in order to move up from last year’s last-place finish in the Badger North.
WAUNAKEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Marcus Richter, first season.
Last season: Waunakee finished 14-10 overall, including 9-5 in Badger North conference play to take fourth place. The Warriors advanced to the Division 1 regional final, but lost to eventual state runner-up Middleton, 60-38.
Program history: Waunakee had finished no worse than third in the Badger North each of the last nine seasons, prior to last year’s fourth-place finish. The Warriors, who have won four Badger North titles, have reached the state tournament six times, most recently in 2015, and won their lone state championship in 1993.
Key departures: Waunakee lost eight letter-winners from last year, including four of its five starters. Among the losses are second-leading scorer Maddie Farnsworth, who averaged 12.1 points per game to earn first-team All-Badger North honors. The Warriors also lost Caitlyn Kesilewski (9.1 ppg) and Kiana Schmitt (5.9 ppg).
Key returning players: Junior Elena Maier returns as the Warriors’ lone starter after a stellar sophomore season. The 5-foot-7 guard averaged a team-high 12.9 points per game last season to earn first-team all-league honors. The Warriors also return senior forward Melanie Watson (6.9 ppg).
Breakout candidates: Junior guard Lauren Statz saw significant minutes as a sophomore last season, appearing in 17 games. The 5-9 guard averaged just 2.6 points per game and will be relied upon even more with the Warriors’ significant losses.
The skinny: The Warriors return seven letter-winners from last season but will have a new head coach roaming the sidelines as Marcus Richter takes over after spending last season as the Warriors’ freshman boys coach. Despite replacing four starters, Waunakee returns plenty of experience behind Maier and company. Richter is confident the group can remain in the league title hunt, but knows that will take girls undertaking more expanded roles.