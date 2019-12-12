PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: A team-by-team look at the Badger North Conference

The skinny: All three of the key departures left for DI programs so it could be a work in progress in the early going -- although the Golden Beavers remain blessed with a depth of talent and already own a win over Germantown, the preseason No. 6 team in Division 1 according to WisSports.net. While Beaver Dam did have a comfortable lead pretty much the entire game, the 65-59 victory was the program’s first by single digits over an in-state team since winning 43-41 over Milwaukee Vincent in the 2018 sectional semifinals. All of the losses over the last two years have been to elite teams from out of state, including last year’s 52-43 defeat to Miami Country Day, which finished as the No. 1 team in the country. All eyes will be on the Golden Beavers this year as they try and become the first team in state history to win four straight state titles. But Chase and his program have handled the pressure remarkably well the last three years, so the recipe is written. Now it’s just a matter of, as he says repeatedly, getting better practice by practice and game by game. If Beaver Dam can do that, look out.