Averaging puts deer kill ahead 2021 by 14.4%

Sighting snow, crop harvesting, and reasonable weather are positive factors influencing the 2022 gun deer season registrations.

Unit by unit comparisons unveil negatives, too.

Iowa County deer management unit ended the gun season with a 1% decrease in deer registered compared to 2021 numbers. The numbers in this county were strong in 2021, so one might expect a shallower increase in 2022. In addition, corn harvest lagged and a colder, windier opening pulled the numbers down, too. The rut was evident opening weekend, but so was negative weather. Throwing all those together may explain the negative 1%.

Nearby Green County increased 19.2% in 2022 compared to 2021.

Overall (averaging) 203,295 deer were registered. 98,397 were bucks and 104,898 had no antlers (by definition). The kill was up 7.7% compared to the five-year average for seasons between 2017 and 2021, which was 188,752 deer.

Antlered deer registrations (statewide) were up 14.7% and antlerless animals up 14.1%, compared to 2021.

Year-to-date license sales are down 1.6% compared to 2021. Hunters from all 50 states purchased licenses, plus Washington, D. C. and Puerto Rico. Hunters also hailed from 21 foreign countries, who seemed to be claiming Wisconsin as their deer destination location.

Most residents should be aware of those facts and influences because gun deer season turns many Wisconsin residents lives upside down during Thanksgiving week, but often in a good way.

To date, including all seasons, deer hunters have registered 301,540 deer statewide.

Registrations were up in all zones with the Central Forest leading with a 30.6%, followed by Northern Forest (19.3%), Central Farmland (13.5%) and Southern Farmland (10.2%).

The November DNR research field note reports on deer dispersal as learned from a five-year deer study. Hunters, and others, should search the web site and read these field notes. Sixty-four percent of the juvenile bucks in this study dispersed. Other deer, juvenile does and adults of both sexes also dispersed but at a much lower rate, with 2-13% dispersal for this “other” group.

Dispersal can sometimes mean carrying diseases to new areas.

Different groups of deer disperse at different times of the year. The average dispersal distance was 3.6 miles.

Several seasons continue to open and close, including recently closed muzzleloader season, while the four-day antlerless season opened Dec. 8. The Holiday antlerless only season opens Dec. 24 and closes Jan. 1, 2023. Archery/crossbow season is ongoing.

Now that corn combining is concluding, deer and other animals can be seen feeding on waste grains, but many machines are extremely efficient in harvesting and not losing many ears to the stubble.

In walking 30 minutes in a recently combined field I found six ears, just one was a full ear. That could mean deer will spend fewer hours feeding in this field than was the case in early November.

The few ears were shelled and each kernel (fruit) hammered on a concrete slab. Juncos love this food preparation and feeding station.

Don Martin, of Martin’s in Monroe, has repaired enough deer rifles to know that now’s the time to run a brush, then dry patch and oily patch through the rifle barrel. Clean the scope lenses, too, with lens paper or a fine cloth. Oil and wipe the gun inside and out before storing, uncased, in a cabinet or rack.

Gun safety continues when cleaning and storing guns. Martin mentioned a hunter brought an unloaded gun in but with a full clip. Upon leaving, the hunter placed the full clip back in the gun. Another hunter brought a 30-30 rifle in with seven cartridges in the gun.

Thinking of ice fishing? Go north and work southward. Wally Banfi, at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City recommends going with at least one other fisher. “Carry a cell phone, consider wearing a floatation jacket and bibs, too,” he said. “Have a throw cushion with 50 feet of rope attached, a whistle, and ice spikes on a line around your neck, not in a pocket where you can’t get to it.”

Wayne Whitemarsh of Sauk City was dehydrating apples for a food pantry when he mentioned that Tyler Ruhland, who was hunting with his 7-year-old son, Barrett. Tyler has hunted worldwide but couldn’t have been more excited than when his son, after several failed attempts, killed a large doe at 90 yards. “Barrett took part in butchering, too, and said he was ‘glad he could help feed the family.’” Tyler said.

With the cartridge shortage this and last season, Doug Williams, of D W Sports Center in Portage, suggests hunters put rifle cartridges on their Christmas lists. “I doubt they will be any cheaper next year, so don’t wait and see. They could even be more or at least more difficult to find,” Doug said.

Gary Howards, of Oregon, Wisconsin, had an ah-ha moment opening day when he thought of his recent heart attack (he’s OK now) and asked himself, ‘What am I doing out here,’ and then realized that if he handled the summer event he should be able to tolerate four hours and then said he actually enjoyed the morning seeing squirrels checking him out and a pileated woodpecker looking to site to cut a nest cavity. Gary shot a deer later in the season.

Gary’s son, Jason, shot a buck that crossed a property line and then spent nearly two hours locating the absentee landowner and getting permission to step over the line.

A likely nominations for the 2022 ethical hunter award?

Let the tales continue. Clean the gear and clothing. Be extra careful of winter weather and what it does to water. Don’t forget the additional deer hunts, turkey hunting, and the Holiday pheasant release.

Remain calm. Carry on.