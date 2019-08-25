{{featured_button_text}}
A GIRL'S BEST FRIEND

Anna Marie and Marshall McLean walk away arm in arm from the Waupun Farmers Market on Saturday. Marshall McLean purchased a bouquet of flowers from Te Beest Farms to brighten the day for his wife.

 KEN THOMAS, Daily Citizen
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.