Lomira FFA member Shania Steger led a festively attired donkey through the Knowles Fourth of July Parade in the unincorporated Dodge County community. Following the parade, the Knowles Fire Department hosted its 73rd annual picnic featuring carnival rides, games, a pedal tractor pull and entertainment.
