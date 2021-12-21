 Skip to main content
Professor shares Danish secrets to cozy, comfortable contentment
Professor shares Danish secrets to cozy, comfortable contentment

The Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, the city of Baraboo Department of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry, and University of Wisconsin-Madison Badger Talks will host UW-Madison Professor of Scandinavian Studies, Claus Andersen, for a free presentation at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Room 12/14 at the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., Baraboo.

Andersen will introduce the concept of hygge, explain how it relates to the Scandinavian way of life, and show what Americans can learn from it. He is a native Dane who conducts research on Scandinavian culture, history, and literature.

This presentation is part of the library’s Cozy Winter Reading Challenge, which runs from Jan. 3-Feb. 26. Open to the public, attendees are required to wear a mask over their mouth and nose.

Claus Andersen

