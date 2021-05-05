 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public hearing scheduled for solar farm near Lomira
0 comments

Public hearing scheduled for solar farm near Lomira

  • 0
MGE Solar (copy)

Solar panels installed at Middleton's public works operations center. 

 STEVE APPS

MADISON -- Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) announced this week that on Monday at 2 p.m. he will host a virtual informational hearing with staff from the Public Service Commission and constituents of the 39th Assembly District. The purpose of the hearing is to give the public the opportunity to ask the Public Service Commission questions regarding the approval process for the Springfield Solar Farm project located near Lomira.

“I’ve heard from area residents about this project. This hearing will be a great way for those who are interested with the project to speak directly with the PSC and learn more about the process,” said Rep. Born.

Constituents of the 39th Assembly District who are interested in attending, can register using this link. A zoom link will be emailed once you are registered.

This virtual event is strictly informational. Comments for or against the project or comments just for information can be submitted to the Public Service Commission directly. The commission is one of the governmental bodies with the duty to review the proposed project. The commission is made up of three governor appointed commissioners. They will not be a part of this virtual informational session.

Information about the project can be found on the Public Service Commission website by using this link.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News