Public hearing scheduled for solar farm near Lomira

MADISON -- Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) announced this week that on Monday at 2 p.m. he will host a virtual informational hearing with staff from the Public Service Commission and constituents of the 39th Assembly District. The purpose of the hearing is to give the public the opportunity to ask the Public Service Commission questions regarding the approval process for the Springfield Solar Farm project located near Lomira.

“I’ve heard from area residents about this project. This hearing will be a great way for those who are interested with the project to speak directly with the PSC and learn more about the process,” said Rep. Born.

Constituents of the 39th Assembly District who are interested in attending, can register using this link. A zoom link will be emailed once you are registered.

This virtual event is strictly informational. Comments for or against the project or comments just for information can be submitted to the Public Service Commission directly. The commission is one of the governmental bodies with the duty to review the proposed project. The commission is made up of three governor appointed commissioners. They will not be a part of this virtual informational session.

Information about the project can be found on the Public Service Commission website by using this link.