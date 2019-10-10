Pumpkins at the Farmers Market

Heather Fries and her 4-year-old daughter Hailey look through the pumpkin stock of Stollfus Farms on Thursday at the Farmers Market in downtown Portage. Serina Jorgensen of the rural Pardeeville operation said pumpkin season is "on par" with past seasons, though recent rainfall "put a little damper on things." Other seasonal items offered by Stollfus Farms that day included gourds, watermelon, squash, peppers and salsa.
