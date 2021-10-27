Purify drinking water

Tracking wild game or spending overnights on hunting trips can take you far from nature’s beaten path. If you are committed to living off the land, it’s critical to learn how to purify water from sources like ponds or lakes.

Understanding necessary outdoor survival skills can ultimately be the difference between life and death.

When you’re thirsty, and the canteen is empty, it can be tempting to wet your lips on any water you stumble across. However, it’s imperative to be aware of the dangers of drinking unpurified liquids. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests drinking impure water can result in these dangerous conditions.

Unless you have thoroughly decontaminated the water, avoid drinking it at all costs. Here are some tips to purify H2O from nearly any source, as recommended by American Hunter.

BoilingThe easiest way to purify water is by boiling it, however, it requires plenty of energy and planning to be performed correctly. Before attempting to clean the liquid, you must consider the altitude of where you are visiting.