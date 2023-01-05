Race for mayor on spring ballot in Columbus

COLUMBUS – Columbus will have a new mayor following the election this spring after current mayor Mary Arnold decided against running for a second term.
“I’ve learned so much about the complicated workings of local government, and really appreciate the contributions of our city council members, all the city staff, and especially Kyle Ellefson, our City Administrator and Council President Ian Gray who helped guide me in my role as mayor,” Arnold said on Wednesday about her term as mayor.
Columbus City Council president Ian Gray and Joe Hammer, who retired from Columbus Water & Light, both filed papers to run for the position of mayor in the city of Columbus.
Gray was appointed to fill a vacancy for the District 1 alderperson position in June 2019. He was elected as District 1 alderperson in 2020 and 2022. He has served as the council president since 2021.
People are also reading…
Hammer has not served in an elected office previously but recently ran for the Columbus School Board.
Incumbent Sarah Motiff is running unopposed for the District 1 seat and incumbent Trina Reid is running unopposed for the District 2 seat. Molly Finkler and Nathan Anfinson are vying for the District 3 seat on the Columbus City Council.