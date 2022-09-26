 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine Lutheran (4-2) at Randolph (4-2)

Both teams had an opening for a nonconference game this week, but both should have a good test this late in the season. The Crusaders are coming off a big 41-14 Midwest Classic victory over Saint Francis while the Rockets fell to Trailways Conference foe Cambria-Friesland 20-16 last week. The Rockets were held scoreless in the second half, so they’re looking to bounce back.

